11410 Brookshire Avenue

ALL RESIDENTS MUST BE AGE 55 OR OLDER. THIS IS A SENIOR COMMUNITY. You'll will love this 2 bed 2 full bath oasis in a quiet senior community. Locking storage cabinet accessible from the spacious patio. Granite counters in kitchen, and both full bathrooms. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, faucets, paint, etc. Second bedroom has walk-in closet. This main floor unit has a sunny patio larger than most, and is close to the pool and spa, the reading & bingo rooms, gym equipment & pool table, etc. Building has 2 elevators. Water & trash utilities are included. Conveniently close to shopping, banking, medical facilities, Embassy Suites hotel, restaurants, entertainment, and public transportation. You could walk to all of it!