Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11410 Brookshire Avenue

11410 Brookshire Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11410 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
ALL RESIDENTS MUST BE AGE 55 OR OLDER. THIS IS A SENIOR COMMUNITY. You'll will love this 2 bed 2 full bath oasis in a quiet senior community. Locking storage cabinet accessible from the spacious patio. Granite counters in kitchen, and both full bathrooms. Upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, faucets, paint, etc. Second bedroom has walk-in closet. This main floor unit has a sunny patio larger than most, and is close to the pool and spa, the reading & bingo rooms, gym equipment & pool table, etc. Building has 2 elevators. Water & trash utilities are included. Conveniently close to shopping, banking, medical facilities, Embassy Suites hotel, restaurants, entertainment, and public transportation. You could walk to all of it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have any available units?
11410 Brookshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have?
Some of 11410 Brookshire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11410 Brookshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11410 Brookshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11410 Brookshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11410 Brookshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue offer parking?
No, 11410 Brookshire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11410 Brookshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11410 Brookshire Avenue has a pool.
Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 11410 Brookshire Avenue has accessible units.
Does 11410 Brookshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11410 Brookshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
