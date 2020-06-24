All apartments in Downey
10307 Tristan Dr

10307 Tristan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10307 Tristan Drive, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This property features a very large living area combo with dining area leading up to a well kept kitchen with granite counter tops (optional stove, refrigerator) and a multi functional room (Den/Game Room). Two good size bedrooms and a large master bedroom. Long Driveway leading up to a detached 2 car garage and covered patio. Laundry hooks are inside the garage. Great schools and easy access to all of the new shops, eateries, entertainment and 605/5 fwys.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10307 Tristan Dr have any available units?
10307 Tristan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10307 Tristan Dr have?
Some of 10307 Tristan Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10307 Tristan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10307 Tristan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10307 Tristan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10307 Tristan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10307 Tristan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10307 Tristan Dr offers parking.
Does 10307 Tristan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10307 Tristan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10307 Tristan Dr have a pool?
No, 10307 Tristan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10307 Tristan Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 10307 Tristan Dr has accessible units.
Does 10307 Tristan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10307 Tristan Dr has units with dishwashers.
