10307 Tristan Dr

Amenities
This property features a very large living area combo with dining area leading up to a well kept kitchen with granite counter tops (optional stove, refrigerator) and a multi functional room (Den/Game Room). Two good size bedrooms and a large master bedroom. Long Driveway leading up to a detached 2 car garage and covered patio. Laundry hooks are inside the garage. Great schools and easy access to all of the new shops, eateries, entertainment and 605/5 fwys.
