Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:36 PM

1552 Camino Del Mar

1552 Camino Del Mar · (858) 487-5110
Location

1552 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Dream getaway Available August. Features spectacular whitewater, sand and coastline views. Del Mar beach colony resort condo located in the heart of the village. Hear the ocean, walk to beach, parks, shops and restaurants. Everything's a step away. Enjoy L'Auberge Del Mar Resort Heated Pool, 2 Tennis Courts, Gym, Jacuzzi. Interior features King Size Bed, Sleeper Sofa, WiFi, 2 TV's, Full Size Washer/Dryer, 2 Full Baths, 1 assigned & 2 exterior parking spaces, Bldg Elevator, ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Camino Del Mar have any available units?
1552 Camino Del Mar has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1552 Camino Del Mar have?
Some of 1552 Camino Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Camino Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Camino Del Mar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Camino Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 1552 Camino Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 1552 Camino Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 1552 Camino Del Mar does offer parking.
Does 1552 Camino Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1552 Camino Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Camino Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 1552 Camino Del Mar has a pool.
Does 1552 Camino Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 1552 Camino Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Camino Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1552 Camino Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 1552 Camino Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1552 Camino Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
