1552 Camino Del Mar

Amenities
Dream getaway Available August. Features spectacular whitewater, sand and coastline views. Del Mar beach colony resort condo located in the heart of the village. Hear the ocean, walk to beach, parks, shops and restaurants. Everything's a step away. Enjoy L'Auberge Del Mar Resort Heated Pool, 2 Tennis Courts, Gym, Jacuzzi. Interior features King Size Bed, Sleeper Sofa, WiFi, 2 TV's, Full Size Washer/Dryer, 2 Full Baths, 1 assigned & 2 exterior parking spaces, Bldg Elevator, ceiling fans.