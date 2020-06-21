All apartments in Danville
Location

504 Blackstone Court, Danville, CA 94506
Tassajara

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
504 Blackstone Court Available 07/08/20 Fabulous 5 Bedroom, 3 baths at Tassajara Ranch in Danville! - This wonderful 2-story home is located in the desirable Tassajara Ranch community of Danville! The open floor plan has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-car garage, 2349 square feet, soaring ceilings with an abundance of windows, beautiful wood flooring, formal dining room, inviting living room and family room with two-way gas fireplace, and inside laundry hookups. The 5th bedroom downstairs has been converted into a lovely home office. The attractive kitchen has tiled countertops, gas range cooktop, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and breakfast nook. A luxurious master suite has vaulted ceilings, a spacious bathroom with large closet-mirrored doors, double sinks, separate stall shower, and relaxing oval tub. Other amenities include recessed lighting, custom window coverings, dual-pane windows, central air conditioning, custom paints, and much more! The plush-green yards are professionally landscaped with automatic irrigation, plus a gardener maintains the front yard! Premium cul-de-sac location, close to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, Diablo Vista Park, and easy freeway access. Conveniently close to Bishop Ranch, AT&T, and Chevron. The community facilities are superb and include a large swimming pool, spa, and greenbelt. Enjoy fantastic Danville schools, located in the highly rated San Ramon Valley School District! Sorry, no pets.

For more information, please contact Brenda Welti (BRE License #01836459) at 925-452-7320, or drive by the property at: 504 Blackstone Court, Danville, CA. Note: Please do not disturb the resident!

(RLNE4048437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Blackstone Court have any available units?
504 Blackstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danville, CA.
What amenities does 504 Blackstone Court have?
Some of 504 Blackstone Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Blackstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
504 Blackstone Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Blackstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 504 Blackstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 504 Blackstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 504 Blackstone Court does offer parking.
Does 504 Blackstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Blackstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Blackstone Court have a pool?
Yes, 504 Blackstone Court has a pool.
Does 504 Blackstone Court have accessible units?
No, 504 Blackstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Blackstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Blackstone Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Blackstone Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 Blackstone Court has units with air conditioning.
