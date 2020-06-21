Amenities

504 Blackstone Court Available 07/08/20 Fabulous 5 Bedroom, 3 baths at Tassajara Ranch in Danville! - This wonderful 2-story home is located in the desirable Tassajara Ranch community of Danville! The open floor plan has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-car garage, 2349 square feet, soaring ceilings with an abundance of windows, beautiful wood flooring, formal dining room, inviting living room and family room with two-way gas fireplace, and inside laundry hookups. The 5th bedroom downstairs has been converted into a lovely home office. The attractive kitchen has tiled countertops, gas range cooktop, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and breakfast nook. A luxurious master suite has vaulted ceilings, a spacious bathroom with large closet-mirrored doors, double sinks, separate stall shower, and relaxing oval tub. Other amenities include recessed lighting, custom window coverings, dual-pane windows, central air conditioning, custom paints, and much more! The plush-green yards are professionally landscaped with automatic irrigation, plus a gardener maintains the front yard! Premium cul-de-sac location, close to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, Diablo Vista Park, and easy freeway access. Conveniently close to Bishop Ranch, AT&T, and Chevron. The community facilities are superb and include a large swimming pool, spa, and greenbelt. Enjoy fantastic Danville schools, located in the highly rated San Ramon Valley School District! Sorry, no pets.



For more information, please contact Brenda Welti (BRE License #01836459) at 925-452-7320, or drive by the property at: 504 Blackstone Court, Danville, CA. Note: Please do not disturb the resident!



