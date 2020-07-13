/
apartments with pool
161 Apartments for rent in Danville, CA with pool
1 Unit Available
La Gonda Way
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1025 sqft
Conveniently located just two blocks from downtown and close to neighborhood schools. Community features townhomes and flats, a swimming pool, a park and creekside trails. Units features laundry and private patio/balcony.
3 Units Available
Camino Tassajara
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.
1 Unit Available
Greenbrook
568 El Capitan dr.
568 El Capitan Drive, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,199
2281 sqft
568 El Capitan dr. Available 08/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 4 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 car garage and backyard in Danville - **** Just Rented ***** * For rent by Epic Real Estate: www . EPICREA .
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
2115 Myrtle Beach Ln
2115 Myrtle Beach Lane, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1368 sqft
Townhome for rent - Danville, Crow Canyon CC - Property Id: 308204 Updated clean, bright 2BR, 2bth single story townhome in gated country club community with elevated golf course views, vaulted, retextured ceilings, dual paned windows and doors,
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *
1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1364 sqft
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2
1 Unit Available
Sycamore
59 Leeds Court East
59 Leeds Court East, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2227 sqft
Lovely Sycamore Townhome with 3 Bedroom, 3-1/2 Bath, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, newer carpet, plantation shutters, and tucked away in private, quaint court with community pools and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
128 Elworthy Ranch Dr
128 Elworthy Ranch Drive, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1804 sqft
128 Elworthy Ranch Dr Available 09/01/20 128 Elworthy Ranch Drive - This is a beautiful townhome with a great location within walking distance to downtown Danville. Located on a quite court, this newer home was built in 2015 with all the upgrades.
1 Unit Available
Scycamore Valley
20 Stratford Court
20 Stratford Court, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3102 sqft
REFRESHED & READY ! Top Schools & Close To Great Parks, Shopping and Blackhawk Plaza - You can see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link https://www.youtube.
8 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
3 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Promontory View
3300 Promontory Way, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1208 sqft
Significantly more than the average apartment complex, Promontory View is a village of apartment homes prominently situated in the San Ramon foothills. We offer stunning views of rolling hills, unlike any other apartment community in the area.
1 Unit Available
Gale Ranch
3406 Amaryllis Cir
3406 Amaryllis Circle, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1659 sqft
Spacious Gale Ranch Townhome - Excellent Location at Gale Ranch in San Ramon. 0.3 miles/walking distance to 24 hours Safeway at the Gale Ranch Plaza, Peet's Coffee, Subway, UPS and retail stores.
1 Unit Available
Dougherty Hills
329 Bellflower Dr
329 Bellflower Drive, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1587 sqft
Some highlights: Fabulous home in the highly sought after Miravilla neighborhood in Gale Ranch. Located in the highly acclaimed San Ramon Valley school district. Situated near parks, recreation and shopping. Easy access to highway 680.
1 Unit Available
Westside
200 Alamo Square Drive
200 Alamo Square Drive, Alamo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1639 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Alamo. Gated and secluded. This unit is at the very end of the complex situated up in the trees and completely private. Fresh paint throughout. High vaulted ceilings and windows make this unit light and bright.
1 Unit Available
Windemere
5356 Fioli Loop
5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
Dougherty Hills
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.
1 Unit Available
Gale Ranch
2220 Britannia Drive
2220 Britannia Drive, San Ramon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4318 sqft
Elegant and Stylish Home in Upscale Community - Large executive home in highly sought after Gale Ranch community; known for award-winning schools and quality lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
Blackhawk
216 Red Pine Court
216 Red Pine Court, Blackhawk, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6075 sqft
June C Johnstone - Agt: 925-6404009 - Villa Serena is a Tuscan Mediterranean gated private estate with gorgeous panoramic views of Mt. Diablo and Danville.
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon
703 Destiny Ln
703 Destiny Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1325 sqft
Julie Whitmer - Agt: 925-9975120 - Available Immediately! Beautiful corner unit with high ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, updated master bath. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless refrigerator and is open to dining and living spaces.
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,137
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
13 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
10 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
25 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
