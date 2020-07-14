All apartments in Danville
Find more places like Villas at Monterosso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Danville, CA
/
Villas at Monterosso
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Villas at Monterosso

1000 Casablanca Ter · (610) 364-5064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Danville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA 94506
Camino Tassajara

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3232 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 4124 · Avail. now

$2,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 4152 · Avail. now

$2,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Monterosso.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Please call our office or click the COVID-19 Virtual Leasing link in the main menu for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Monterosso have any available units?
Villas at Monterosso has 3 units available starting at $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas at Monterosso have?
Some of Villas at Monterosso's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Monterosso currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Monterosso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Monterosso pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Monterosso offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso offers parking.
Does Villas at Monterosso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Monterosso have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso has a pool.
Does Villas at Monterosso have accessible units?
No, Villas at Monterosso does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Monterosso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas at Monterosso have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Villas at Monterosso?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln
Danville, CA 94526

Similar Pages

Danville 1 BedroomsDanville 2 Bedrooms
Danville Apartments with ParkingDanville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Danville Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA
Suisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMorgan Hill, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity