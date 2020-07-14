1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA 94506 Camino Tassajara
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 3232 · Avail. now
$2,550
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft
Unit 4124 · Avail. now
$2,560
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft
Unit 4152 · Avail. now
$2,560
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Monterosso.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Please call our office or click the COVID-19 Virtual Leasing link in the main menu for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Villas at Monterosso have any available units?
Villas at Monterosso has 3 units available starting at $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas at Monterosso have?
Some of Villas at Monterosso's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Monterosso currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Monterosso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Monterosso pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Monterosso offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso offers parking.
Does Villas at Monterosso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Monterosso have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso has a pool.
Does Villas at Monterosso have accessible units?
No, Villas at Monterosso does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Monterosso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas at Monterosso have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas at Monterosso has units with air conditioning.