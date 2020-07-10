/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
157 Apartments for rent in Danville, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
1 Unit Available
La Gonda Way
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1025 sqft
Conveniently located just two blocks from downtown and close to neighborhood schools. Community features townhomes and flats, a swimming pool, a park and creekside trails. Units features laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Camino Tassajara
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Danville South
3040 Fostoria Cir
3040 Fostoria Circle, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Private 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Danville - Immaculate 2nd floor condo located near downtown Danville.This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath comes complete with tons of living space, washer and dryer in unit and plenty of natural light.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbrook
568 El Capitan dr.
568 El Capitan Drive, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,199
2281 sqft
568 El Capitan dr. Available 08/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 4 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 car garage and backyard in Danville - **** Just Rented ***** * For rent by Epic Real Estate: www . EPICREA .
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
2115 Myrtle Beach Ln
2115 Myrtle Beach Lane, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1368 sqft
Townhome for rent - Danville, Crow Canyon CC - Property Id: 308204 Updated clean, bright 2BR, 2bth single story townhome in gated country club community with elevated golf course views, vaulted, retextured ceilings, dual paned windows and doors,
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Danville South
505 Mission Place
505 Mission Place, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1334 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Danville
191 Love Lane
191 Love Lane, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
798 sqft
Ray J.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Tassajara
1022 Phoenix Street
1022 Phoenix Street, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1404 sqft
Frank Hemmatinik - Agt: 925-7084148 - Stunning and Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *
1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1364 sqft
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2
Results within 1 mile of Danville
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:57pm
5 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Promontory View
3300 Promontory Way, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1208 sqft
Significantly more than the average apartment complex, Promontory View is a village of apartment homes prominently situated in the San Ramon foothills. We offer stunning views of rolling hills, unlike any other apartment community in the area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
7 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Dougherty Hills
329 Bellflower Dr
329 Bellflower Drive, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1587 sqft
Some highlights: Fabulous home in the highly sought after Miravilla neighborhood in Gale Ranch. Located in the highly acclaimed San Ramon Valley school district. Situated near parks, recreation and shopping. Easy access to highway 680.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
200 Alamo Square Drive
200 Alamo Square Drive, Alamo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1639 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Alamo. Gated and secluded. This unit is at the very end of the complex situated up in the trees and completely private. Fresh paint throughout. High vaulted ceilings and windows make this unit light and bright.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Windemere
5356 Fioli Loop
5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Dougherty Hills
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2045 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 15, 2020.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon
703 Destiny Ln
703 Destiny Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1325 sqft
Julie Whitmer - Agt: 925-9975120 - Available Immediately! Beautiful corner unit with high ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, updated master bath. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless refrigerator and is open to dining and living spaces.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Windemere
5733 Wells Lane
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
4118 sqft
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582 - This property approximate availability is 4/1/2020 This two story house is ideally located in San Ramon features five bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms with a living room, dining area and three car garage
Results within 5 miles of Danville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,747
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
19 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
934 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,668
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
27 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
