pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
130 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Danville, CA
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
La Gonda Way
Danville Park
218 Valley Creek Ln, Danville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1025 sqft
Conveniently located just two blocks from downtown and close to neighborhood schools. Community features townhomes and flats, a swimming pool, a park and creekside trails. Units features laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Camino Tassajara
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrook
568 El Capitan dr.
568 El Capitan Drive, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,199
2281 sqft
568 El Capitan dr. Available 08/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 4 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 car garage and backyard in Danville - **** Just Rented ***** * For rent by Epic Real Estate: www . EPICREA .
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Sycamore
59 Leeds Court East
59 Leeds Court East, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2227 sqft
Lovely Sycamore Townhome with 3 Bedroom, 3-1/2 Bath, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, newer carpet, plantation shutters, and tucked away in private, quaint court with community pools and tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of Danville
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Westside
200 Alamo Square Drive
200 Alamo Square Drive, Alamo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1639 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Alamo. Gated and secluded. This unit is at the very end of the complex situated up in the trees and completely private. Fresh paint throughout. High vaulted ceilings and windows make this unit light and bright.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dougherty Hills
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Blackhawk
810 Eastbrook Ct
810 Eastbrook Court, Blackhawk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3281 sqft
Our home is now ready after a whole home makeover! We've: - Repainted the entire inside top to bottom - Replacing the carpet throughout the entire house with brand new flooring - Upgraded and brand new appliances (microwave, oven, stove, garbage
Results within 5 miles of Danville
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,137
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
19 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
934 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
929 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
45 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
800 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1100 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,352
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
San Marcos
706 Tampico
706 Tampico, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1732 sqft
Very nice 3 Bd/2.5 Ba, 1732 sf Townhouse in desirable Walnut Creek neighborhood available now for lease! Close to walking trails, parks, downtown Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek BART, and freeway access (Hwy 24 and 680).
