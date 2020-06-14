Apartment List
122 Apartments for rent in Danville, CA with garage

Danville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Diablo Road
1 Unit Available
7 Willowmere Road
7 Willowmere Road, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1618 sqft
Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home. 2) Cleanse your hands with sanitizer prior to entering home. 3) Avoid touching surfaces.

Danville South
1 Unit Available
505 Mission Place
505 Mission Place, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1334 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan.

El Pintado
1 Unit Available
232 El Pinto
232 El Pinto Road, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
872 sqft
REDUCED! Elegant Danville condo w/Garage! Convenient Location! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
1142 River Rock Lane
1142 River Rock Lane, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
1975 sqft
Khrista Jarvis - Agt: 925-272-9210 - Walk to downtown! This is the most awesome lifestyle you could ever want. Wonderful detached home in the desirable neighborhood of StonyBrook.

Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
1036 River Rock Ln
1036 River Rock Lane, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2052 sqft
Linda Williams - Agt: 925-4137003 - Walk to downtown! Amazing location in the heart of town. 5-minute walk to the Iron Horse Trail for daily exercise and all that nature offers.

Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
230 Ashley Circle
230 Ashley Circle, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1292 sqft
Julie Long - Agt: 925-6839799 - Rarely available! Beautifully updated home in prime west side Danville location! Gorgeous upgrades include granite kitchen, newer appliances, crown molding, lighting, updated bathrooms, designer paint and carpet.

Danville South
1 Unit Available
3036 Fostoria Cir
3036 Fostoria Circle, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
990 sqft
Ladan Elahi - Agt: 925-336-0227 - Remodeling is completed! Spacious Upper unit. Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Located in desirable/gated Fostoria Terrace. New paint.

Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *
1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1364 sqft
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5356 Fioli Loop
5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
5356 Fioli Loop Available 07/08/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018.

Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2045 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Dougherty Hills
1 Unit Available
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.

Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
10 Birchwood Place
10 Birchwood Place, Blackhawk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
2804 sqft
Toni Rubino - Agt: 925-3513043 - Amazing Executive Home in the beautiful Blackhawk Country Club neighborhood! Custom eat-in Kitchen w/ pantry, spacious living dining room with vaulted ceilings and cozy family room both with fireplaces.

Roundhill Country Club
1 Unit Available
3180 Roundhill Rd
3180 Roundhill Road, Alamo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2510 sqft
Edna Young Carvin - Agt: 925-9891575 - Back to 2nd Fairway, totally upgraded w/ wood floors and shutters throughout. Two fireplaces, remodeled kitchen, breakfast bar. Top rated schools. Detached golf cart garage. Agent to provide credit report.

Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
703 Destiny Ln
703 Destiny Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1325 sqft
Julie Whitmer - Agt: 925-9975120 - Available Immediately! Beautiful corner unit with high ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, updated master bath. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless refrigerator and is open to dining and living spaces.

Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
810 Eastbrook Ct
810 Eastbrook Court, Blackhawk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3281 sqft
Our home is now ready after a whole home makeover! We've: - Repainted the entire inside top to bottom - Replacing the carpet throughout the entire house with brand new flooring - Upgraded and brand new appliances (microwave, oven, stove, garbage

Windemere
1 Unit Available
5733 Wells Lane
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
4118 sqft
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582 - This property approximate availability is 4/1/2020 This two story house is ideally located in San Ramon features five bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms with a living room, dining area and three car garage
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,886
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
$
Southern San Ramon
32 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
City Guide for Danville, CA

"Small town atmosphere, outstanding quality of life." (Danville Town Motto)

If you love to shop, Danville may be just for you. According to Pinpoint Demographics, this town is ranked #1 in America for spending the most money on clothing. Needless to say, the fashion police are out in full force here. Danville is also known for the Iron Horse Regional Trail, which attracts hikers and bike riders from all over the nation, as well as joggers and skateboarders. Although the trail runs close to local shops and restaurants, it's still very isolated from the crowded main streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Danville, CA

Danville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

