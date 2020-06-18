All apartments in Danville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

3036 Fostoria Cir

3036 Fostoria Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3036 Fostoria Circle, Danville, CA 94526
Danville South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ladan Elahi - Agt: 925-336-0227 - Remodeling is completed! Spacious top floor unit. Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Located in desirable/gated Fostoria Terrace. New paint. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & new granite counter tops. Remodeled bathrooms. New flooring through out the unit. Recess lights. In-unit laundry with full size washer and dryer. Two balconies. One car garage plus one assigned parking space. Great location. Close to shopping & easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Fostoria Cir have any available units?
3036 Fostoria Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danville, CA.
What amenities does 3036 Fostoria Cir have?
Some of 3036 Fostoria Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Fostoria Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Fostoria Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Fostoria Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Fostoria Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 3036 Fostoria Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Fostoria Cir does offer parking.
Does 3036 Fostoria Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3036 Fostoria Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Fostoria Cir have a pool?
No, 3036 Fostoria Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3036 Fostoria Cir have accessible units?
No, 3036 Fostoria Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Fostoria Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 Fostoria Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3036 Fostoria Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3036 Fostoria Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
