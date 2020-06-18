3036 Fostoria Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ladan Elahi - Agt: 925-336-0227 - Remodeling is completed! Spacious top floor unit. Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Located in desirable/gated Fostoria Terrace. New paint. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & new granite counter tops. Remodeled bathrooms. New flooring through out the unit. Recess lights. In-unit laundry with full size washer and dryer. Two balconies. One car garage plus one assigned parking space. Great location. Close to shopping & easy freeway access.