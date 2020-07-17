All apartments in Danville
Home
/
Danville, CA
/
2115 Myrtle Beach Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2115 Myrtle Beach Ln

2115 Myrtle Beach Lane · (925) 858-4248
Location

2115 Myrtle Beach Lane, Danville, CA 94526
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhome for rent - Danville, Crow Canyon CC - Property Id: 308204

Updated clean, bright 2BR, 2bth single story townhome in gated country club community with elevated golf course views, vaulted, retextured ceilings, dual paned windows and doors, new luxury walnut look waterproof plank vinyl floors throughout plus 2 car attached garage with storage. Owner provides washer/dryer, refrigerator and new range/oven. Owner pays HOA dues providing security services and use of 6 gated swimming pools. Rent is $3,600/month and a security deposit is required. Available early July. View by appointment.
Property Id 308204

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln have any available units?
2115 Myrtle Beach Ln has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln have?
Some of 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Myrtle Beach Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln offers parking.
Does 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln has a pool.
Does 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln have accessible units?
No, 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 Myrtle Beach Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
