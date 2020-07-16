All apartments in Danville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

20 Stratford Court

20 Stratford Court · (925) 248-5030
Location

20 Stratford Court, Danville, CA 94506
Scycamore Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20 Stratford Court · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
REFRESHED & READY ! Top Schools & Close To Great Parks, Shopping and Blackhawk Plaza - You can see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdpngpKeRnc

A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N8Tp3yQ4efQ&brand=0

This beautiful property is available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.

LOVE IT! This location can't be beat. Located in beautiful Wood Ranch, this home comes with all the amenities that this community has to offer including the community pool, spa, tennis court and clubhouse. Blackhawk Plaza is located nearby. Living room with vaulted ceiling and carpet flooring. Dining room with carpet flooring and large window. Convenient first floor bath and bedroom. Kitchen with tile counters, island with gas cook top and eating nook. Family room with carpet flooring, fireplace and sliding glass door leading to patio. Upstairs rec room with carpet flooring, builtin cabinetry, wet bar and fireplace. Master bedroom with carpet flooring and fireplace. Master bath with carpet flooring, dual vanities, mirrored walkin closet, separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms with carpet flooring. Hall bath with shower/tub combination. Ample rear yard with patio. Central Heating and Air. Dual pane windows throughout. Two car builtin garage with garage door opener. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Tenant must bring own washer and dryer.

Great Danville schools! Great Parks and Community Pool!

You must check with school district for availability and placement.

12 month lease. NO Pets. Non-smoking.

PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE MUST BE PROVIDED TO WPPM PRIOR TO MOVEIN.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3188804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Stratford Court have any available units?
20 Stratford Court has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Stratford Court have?
Some of 20 Stratford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Stratford Court currently offering any rent specials?
20 Stratford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Stratford Court pet-friendly?
No, 20 Stratford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 20 Stratford Court offer parking?
Yes, 20 Stratford Court offers parking.
Does 20 Stratford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Stratford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Stratford Court have a pool?
Yes, 20 Stratford Court has a pool.
Does 20 Stratford Court have accessible units?
No, 20 Stratford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Stratford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Stratford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Stratford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Stratford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
