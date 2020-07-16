20 Stratford Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

REFRESHED & READY ! Top Schools & Close To Great Parks, Shopping and Blackhawk Plaza - You can see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdpngpKeRnc



A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N8Tp3yQ4efQ&brand=0



This beautiful property is available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.



LOVE IT! This location can't be beat. Located in beautiful Wood Ranch, this home comes with all the amenities that this community has to offer including the community pool, spa, tennis court and clubhouse. Blackhawk Plaza is located nearby. Living room with vaulted ceiling and carpet flooring. Dining room with carpet flooring and large window. Convenient first floor bath and bedroom. Kitchen with tile counters, island with gas cook top and eating nook. Family room with carpet flooring, fireplace and sliding glass door leading to patio. Upstairs rec room with carpet flooring, builtin cabinetry, wet bar and fireplace. Master bedroom with carpet flooring and fireplace. Master bath with carpet flooring, dual vanities, mirrored walkin closet, separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms with carpet flooring. Hall bath with shower/tub combination. Ample rear yard with patio. Central Heating and Air. Dual pane windows throughout. Two car builtin garage with garage door opener. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Tenant must bring own washer and dryer.



Great Danville schools! Great Parks and Community Pool!



You must check with school district for availability and placement.



12 month lease. NO Pets. Non-smoking.



PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE MUST BE PROVIDED TO WPPM PRIOR TO MOVEIN.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3188804)