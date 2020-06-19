All apartments in Danville
1036 River Rock Ln

1036 River Rock Lane · (925) 413-7003
Location

1036 River Rock Lane, Danville, CA 94526
Downtown Danville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2052 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Linda Williams - Agt: 925-4137003 - Walk to downtown! Amazing location in the heart of town. 5-minute walk to the Iron Horse Trail for daily exercise and all that nature offers. Walk to the Farmer's Market, shops, parks, restaurants, pubs and library. Beautiful detached home in the desirable neighborhood of Stony Brook. Convenient to award-winning schools, and easy freeway access. Updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, new carpet and paint throughout. Light and bright, open floor plan with soaring ceilings. 3 BEDROOMS+LOFT, 3.5 BATHS. 2052 Sq Ft. TWO MASTER BEDROOM SUITES: One downstairs and one upstairs. Attached 2 car garage. Private patio. Community swimming pool. First time on market for rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 River Rock Ln have any available units?
1036 River Rock Ln has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1036 River Rock Ln have?
Some of 1036 River Rock Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 River Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1036 River Rock Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 River Rock Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1036 River Rock Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 1036 River Rock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1036 River Rock Ln does offer parking.
Does 1036 River Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 River Rock Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 River Rock Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1036 River Rock Ln has a pool.
Does 1036 River Rock Ln have accessible units?
No, 1036 River Rock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 River Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 River Rock Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 River Rock Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 River Rock Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
