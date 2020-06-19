1036 River Rock Ln

Amenities

Linda Williams - Agt: 925-4137003 - Walk to downtown! Amazing location in the heart of town. 5-minute walk to the Iron Horse Trail for daily exercise and all that nature offers. Walk to the Farmer's Market, shops, parks, restaurants, pubs and library. Beautiful detached home in the desirable neighborhood of Stony Brook. Convenient to award-winning schools, and easy freeway access. Updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, new carpet and paint throughout. Light and bright, open floor plan with soaring ceilings. 3 BEDROOMS+LOFT, 3.5 BATHS. 2052 Sq Ft. TWO MASTER BEDROOM SUITES: One downstairs and one upstairs. Attached 2 car garage. Private patio. Community swimming pool. First time on market for rent!