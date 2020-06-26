9 Terraza Del Mar

Amenities
Stunning home with panoramic views of city lights, mountain and hills, located at gated Terraza Del Mar community. Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath residence with a study/office. Completely upgraded throughout with vaulted ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floors, french doors, recessed lighting & more! Large gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, Viking 6 burner cooktop, oven, dishwasher & Sub Zero fridge! Breakfast Bar, Nook plus Formal Dining Room Areas! Private gated courtyard entry leads to the Double door to the open and bright living room/formal dinning room with elegant designer touches. Master suite with large walk-in closet and sunken roman tub/shower and vanity. This is the perfect place to call home! Just minutes away to shopping,beaches and the Dana Point Harbor. This is a MUST see!