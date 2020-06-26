All apartments in Dana Point
9 Terraza Del Mar

9 Terraza Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

9 Terraza Del Mar, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Stunning home with panoramic views of city lights, mountain and hills, located at gated Terraza Del Mar community. Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath residence with a study/office. Completely upgraded throughout with vaulted ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floors, french doors, recessed lighting & more! Large gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, Viking 6 burner cooktop, oven, dishwasher & Sub Zero fridge! Breakfast Bar, Nook plus Formal Dining Room Areas! Private gated courtyard entry leads to the Double door to the open and bright living room/formal dinning room with elegant designer touches. Master suite with large walk-in closet and sunken roman tub/shower and vanity. This is the perfect place to call home! Just minutes away to shopping,beaches and the Dana Point Harbor. This is a MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Terraza Del Mar have any available units?
9 Terraza Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Terraza Del Mar have?
Some of 9 Terraza Del Mar's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Terraza Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
9 Terraza Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Terraza Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 9 Terraza Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 9 Terraza Del Mar offer parking?
No, 9 Terraza Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 9 Terraza Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Terraza Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Terraza Del Mar have a pool?
No, 9 Terraza Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 9 Terraza Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 9 Terraza Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Terraza Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Terraza Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
