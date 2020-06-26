9 Terraza Del Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Stunning home with panoramic views of city lights, mountain and hills, located at gated Terraza Del Mar community. Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath residence with a study/office. Completely upgraded throughout with vaulted ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floors, french doors, recessed lighting & more! Large gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, Viking 6 burner cooktop, oven, dishwasher & Sub Zero fridge! Breakfast Bar, Nook plus Formal Dining Room Areas! Private gated courtyard entry leads to the Double door to the open and bright living room/formal dinning room with elegant designer touches. Master suite with large walk-in closet and sunken roman tub/shower and vanity. This is the perfect place to call home! Just minutes away to shopping,beaches and the Dana Point Harbor. This is a MUST see!