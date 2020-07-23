46 Corniche Drive F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautifully Remodeled thru out! Many Built-in. Crown molding, Shutters, cozy fireplace in Living room. Spacious Master suite with new Vanity, Cedar -lined walk in Closets. Doors open to private patio.

Formal dining area. Ceiling fans in all rooms, Newer AC unit Large second bedroom with Walk-in closet and New Bathroom. Rare enclosed garage.

Impressive Pool/Spa/Bar-B-que with Ocean View.

Path to Salt Creek Beach, Links Golf Course @ Monarch Beach, Tennis Club and Monarch Beach Resort & Spa (formally St. Regis). Minutes to Dana Point Harbor & Marina and short drive or shuttle to Laguna Beach!