46 Corniche Drive F

46 Corniche Dr · (949) 370-9800
Location

46 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully Remodeled thru out! Many Built-in. Crown molding, Shutters, cozy fireplace in Living room. Spacious Master suite with new Vanity, Cedar -lined walk in Closets. Doors open to private patio.
Formal dining area. Ceiling fans in all rooms, Newer AC unit Large second bedroom with Walk-in closet and New Bathroom. Rare enclosed garage.
Impressive Pool/Spa/Bar-B-que with Ocean View.
Path to Salt Creek Beach, Links Golf Course @ Monarch Beach, Tennis Club and Monarch Beach Resort & Spa (formally St. Regis). Minutes to Dana Point Harbor & Marina and short drive or shuttle to Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

