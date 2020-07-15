38 Corniche Drive

Amenities

Come live in this highly upgraded Monarch Hills condo with Panoramic Ocean, Catalina, Golf, Hills view you will find ...2 bedrooms, 2 baths lower level with a few steps up to street level. This home offers hardwood floors thru-out, slate accented fireplace, granite counters, custom vanities, remodeled kitchen with custom painted cabinets & patio slate flooring. Immaculate condition ...a home you can come home to and relax in your patio and soak in your very own piece of paradise!!! No garage or carport but lots of Parking. Stairs to Unit. A Must see !