Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

38 Corniche Drive

38 Corniche Dr · (949) 290-7668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Come live in this highly upgraded Monarch Hills condo with Panoramic Ocean, Catalina, Golf, Hills view you will find ...2 bedrooms, 2 baths lower level with a few steps up to street level. This home offers hardwood floors thru-out, slate accented fireplace, granite counters, custom vanities, remodeled kitchen with custom painted cabinets & patio slate flooring. Immaculate condition ...a home you can come home to and relax in your patio and soak in your very own piece of paradise!!! No garage or carport but lots of Parking. Stairs to Unit. A Must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Corniche Drive have any available units?
38 Corniche Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Corniche Drive have?
Some of 38 Corniche Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Corniche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
38 Corniche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Corniche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 38 Corniche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 38 Corniche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 38 Corniche Drive offers parking.
Does 38 Corniche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Corniche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Corniche Drive have a pool?
No, 38 Corniche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 38 Corniche Drive have accessible units?
No, 38 Corniche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Corniche Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Corniche Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
