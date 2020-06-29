Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

RESORT STYLE LIVING in the beautiful, coastal guard-gated community of Monarch Beach Estates, located across the street from the renowned Monarch Beach Resort. You are welcomed by soaring ceilings, oversized picture window - bringing the outdoors in, beautiful rich flooring and numerous upgrades throughout! The gourmet kitchen features a center-island, quarts counter-tops, stainless appliances and is open to the inviting family room with cozy fireplace. With all generously sized bedrooms located upstairs, indulge in the romantic master suite with dual sinks, walk-in closet and private deck, perfect to wake up and enjoy a warm cup of coffee in the morning or unwind with a glass of wine in the evening, all while capturing the ocean views and breeze year-round. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining with plenty of patio space, grassy area, fire pit and tranquil water feature. Just minutes to the surf & sand, Dana Point offers amazing amenities including the Monarch Beach Golf Links, the renowned Ritz Carlton & Monarch Beach Resorts, Salt Creek & the Strand Beaches, Biking Trails, close proximity to the new Lantern District and DP Harbor where you can jet ski, paddle board, kayak, rent boats and enjoy wonderful restaurants and shops! Discover your own reasons for falling in love with this coveted California Riviera location!