Dana Point, CA
37 Regina
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

37 Regina

37 Regina · No Longer Available
Location

37 Regina, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
RESORT STYLE LIVING in the beautiful, coastal guard-gated community of Monarch Beach Estates, located across the street from the renowned Monarch Beach Resort. You are welcomed by soaring ceilings, oversized picture window - bringing the outdoors in, beautiful rich flooring and numerous upgrades throughout! The gourmet kitchen features a center-island, quarts counter-tops, stainless appliances and is open to the inviting family room with cozy fireplace. With all generously sized bedrooms located upstairs, indulge in the romantic master suite with dual sinks, walk-in closet and private deck, perfect to wake up and enjoy a warm cup of coffee in the morning or unwind with a glass of wine in the evening, all while capturing the ocean views and breeze year-round. The spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining with plenty of patio space, grassy area, fire pit and tranquil water feature. Just minutes to the surf & sand, Dana Point offers amazing amenities including the Monarch Beach Golf Links, the renowned Ritz Carlton & Monarch Beach Resorts, Salt Creek & the Strand Beaches, Biking Trails, close proximity to the new Lantern District and DP Harbor where you can jet ski, paddle board, kayak, rent boats and enjoy wonderful restaurants and shops! Discover your own reasons for falling in love with this coveted California Riviera location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Regina have any available units?
37 Regina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Regina have?
Some of 37 Regina's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Regina currently offering any rent specials?
37 Regina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Regina pet-friendly?
No, 37 Regina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 37 Regina offer parking?
Yes, 37 Regina offers parking.
Does 37 Regina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Regina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Regina have a pool?
No, 37 Regina does not have a pool.
Does 37 Regina have accessible units?
No, 37 Regina does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Regina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Regina has units with dishwashers.
