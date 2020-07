35225 Beach Road

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

BACK ON MARKET. OWNER MAY CONSIDER MULTI-YEAR LEASE. SPECTACULAR SETTING FOR THIS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM, SINGLE LEVEL BEACH FRONT HOME LOCATED ON TWO LOTS WITH 70 FEET OF BEACH FRONTAGE IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF CAPISTRANO BAY DISTRICT . ENTER THROUGH A SPACIOUS PRIVATE COURTYARD INTO THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED, TOMMY BAHAMA BEACH STYLE HOME. ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDING A SEPARATE WINE COOLER, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TILE FLOORING. HARD WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND VAULTED BEAM CEILINGS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING AREA WITH FIRE PIT, BBQ, 2 CABANA SEATING AREAS. OUTDOOR SHOWER. TWO CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL ON SITE PARKING FOR 4 VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL GUEST PARKING AVAILABLE AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE COMMUNITY. SWEEPING COASTLINE VIEWS FROM DANA POINT TO SAN CLEMENTE. LOCATED IN THE PREMIER GATED COMMUNITY OF BEACH ROAD, PROVIDING A 24 HOUR GUARDED SECURITY GATE ENTRANCE IN ADDITION TO A DRIVEN PATROL OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD. ENJOY RIDING YOUR BIKE TO DANA POINT HARBOR THROUGH THE STATE PARK OR WALK FOR MILES ON THE BEACH AT LOW TIDE. THIS HOME OFFERS YOUR OWN FRONT ROW SEAT WATCHING BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS, SURFING, SAILING AND ABUNDANT SEA LIFE. ENJOY NEARBY SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS IN DANA POINT AND SAN CLEMENTE. OWNER WILL LEASE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE FOR $9,000 PER MONTH. CALL OR TEXT STEVE BROWN AT (949) 412-0688 TO ARRANGE A SHOWING ANYTIME. AVAILABLE 11/1/18.