Dana Point, CA
34771 Calle Fortuna
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:33 AM

34771 Calle Fortuna

34771 Calle Fortuna · No Longer Available
Location

34771 Calle Fortuna, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THIS HOME IS FOR LEASE BY TERRY HARNER OF GREENTREE PROPERTIES. CALL TERRY AT 949-422-0124.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34771 Calle Fortuna have any available units?
34771 Calle Fortuna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34771 Calle Fortuna currently offering any rent specials?
34771 Calle Fortuna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34771 Calle Fortuna pet-friendly?
No, 34771 Calle Fortuna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34771 Calle Fortuna offer parking?
No, 34771 Calle Fortuna does not offer parking.
Does 34771 Calle Fortuna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34771 Calle Fortuna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34771 Calle Fortuna have a pool?
No, 34771 Calle Fortuna does not have a pool.
Does 34771 Calle Fortuna have accessible units?
No, 34771 Calle Fortuna does not have accessible units.
Does 34771 Calle Fortuna have units with dishwashers?
No, 34771 Calle Fortuna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34771 Calle Fortuna have units with air conditioning?
No, 34771 Calle Fortuna does not have units with air conditioning.
