34626 Via Catalina

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

FULLY FURNISHED BEACH HOUSE. UTILITIES INCLUDED, FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. THIS HOME INCLUDES ALL ESSENTIALS INCLUDING DISHES, POTS, PANS,LINENS, CABLE TV, AND WIRELESS INTERNET. HUGE ENCLOSED YARD FOR YOUR DOG !WOW, bring your suitcase! Ready to Go! Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom , 2 bathrooms, single story fully furnished beach house in lovely Capistrano Beach. Home features new floors throughout, spacious living room with French doors and 75" flat screen TV, gorgeous kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets with granite countertops. Two nice size bedrooms with master bedroom having a private bathroom and shower, sliding door to backyard. Nice patio to relax and enjoy a weber gas grill while sitting by the fire pit also features a washer dryer inside the two car garage. Walk to Beach, close to shopping, the Dana Point Harbor, Laguna Beach, San Clemente. Great restaurants, hiking trails, biking surfing all within a 10 minute walk! AVAIL DEC 7, 2019