Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

34626 Via Catalina

34626 via Catalina · No Longer Available
Location

34626 via Catalina, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED BEACH HOUSE. UTILITIES INCLUDED, FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. THIS HOME INCLUDES ALL ESSENTIALS INCLUDING DISHES, POTS, PANS,LINENS, CABLE TV, AND WIRELESS INTERNET. HUGE ENCLOSED YARD FOR YOUR DOG !WOW, bring your suitcase! Ready to Go! Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom , 2 bathrooms, single story fully furnished beach house in lovely Capistrano Beach. Home features new floors throughout, spacious living room with French doors and 75" flat screen TV, gorgeous kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets with granite countertops. Two nice size bedrooms with master bedroom having a private bathroom and shower, sliding door to backyard. Nice patio to relax and enjoy a weber gas grill while sitting by the fire pit also features a washer dryer inside the two car garage. Walk to Beach, close to shopping, the Dana Point Harbor, Laguna Beach, San Clemente. Great restaurants, hiking trails, biking surfing all within a 10 minute walk! AVAIL DEC 7, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34626 Via Catalina have any available units?
34626 Via Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34626 Via Catalina have?
Some of 34626 Via Catalina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34626 Via Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
34626 Via Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34626 Via Catalina pet-friendly?
Yes, 34626 Via Catalina is pet friendly.
Does 34626 Via Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 34626 Via Catalina offers parking.
Does 34626 Via Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34626 Via Catalina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34626 Via Catalina have a pool?
No, 34626 Via Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 34626 Via Catalina have accessible units?
No, 34626 Via Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 34626 Via Catalina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34626 Via Catalina has units with dishwashers.
