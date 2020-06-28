All apartments in Dana Point
34428 Via Gomez
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

34428 Via Gomez

34428 via Gomez · No Longer Available
Location

34428 via Gomez, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Female roommate needed - Property Id: 153450

Looking for a female roommate, you will be sharing home with one male, one female, and one medium size dog. Located a few blocks from the beach. One shared bathroom with female. Shared utilities expenses are gas, electric, and internet (ave utilities per person $90 a month). If interested tenant screening of credit, criminal, and eviction will be required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153450p
Property Id 153450

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

