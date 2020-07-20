34134 Selva Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

Remodeled 3 Bedroom condo just steps from popular Strands beach. OCEAN VIEW from the master bedroom patio. LARGEST 3 bedroom unit in Niguel Beach Terrace. Prime coastal location where you can live by the ocean and take steps to the sand everyday. You can't find a 3 bedroom rental closer to the beach for this price! Fully remodeled throughout with dual pane windows and doors, tile flooring, granite counter tops, white kitchen cabinets, stone fireplace and updated bathrooms. Comfortable living with ceiling fans in all rooms and two enclosed patios to enjoy the outdoor space. Washer and dryer included if needed. Outside storage closet is large enough for all of your beach gear. Assigned carport close to the unit for easy access. Community pool and spa overlooking the ocean walking distance from the condo. Landlord pays Trash, Gas and Water. Enjoy this location for fun in the sun all your round! Walk to beach, nice restaurants, shops and downtown Dana Point. Available NOW!