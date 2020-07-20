All apartments in Dana Point
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34134 Selva Road
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

34134 Selva Road

34134 Selva Road · No Longer Available
Location

34134 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Remodeled 3 Bedroom condo just steps from popular Strands beach. OCEAN VIEW from the master bedroom patio. LARGEST 3 bedroom unit in Niguel Beach Terrace. Prime coastal location where you can live by the ocean and take steps to the sand everyday. You can't find a 3 bedroom rental closer to the beach for this price! Fully remodeled throughout with dual pane windows and doors, tile flooring, granite counter tops, white kitchen cabinets, stone fireplace and updated bathrooms. Comfortable living with ceiling fans in all rooms and two enclosed patios to enjoy the outdoor space. Washer and dryer included if needed. Outside storage closet is large enough for all of your beach gear. Assigned carport close to the unit for easy access. Community pool and spa overlooking the ocean walking distance from the condo. Landlord pays Trash, Gas and Water. Enjoy this location for fun in the sun all your round! Walk to beach, nice restaurants, shops and downtown Dana Point. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34134 Selva Road have any available units?
34134 Selva Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34134 Selva Road have?
Some of 34134 Selva Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34134 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
34134 Selva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34134 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 34134 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34134 Selva Road offer parking?
Yes, 34134 Selva Road offers parking.
Does 34134 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34134 Selva Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34134 Selva Road have a pool?
Yes, 34134 Selva Road has a pool.
Does 34134 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 34134 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34134 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 34134 Selva Road does not have units with dishwashers.
