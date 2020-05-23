34032 Callita Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled, fully furnished beach cottage in the heart of the Lantern District available for short or long term lease! This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is located less than a mile to Dana Point Harbor. Bike or walk with ease to Dana Point Harbor, beaches, restaurants, and shops. The light and bright floor plan boast beautiful wood floors throughout and a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and warm wood cabinets that open to a cozy living room with fireplace. The bathrooms have both been remodeled and include creamy white custom cabinets, granite counters, and travertine floors and shower. Fabulous finishes throughout including crown molding, soothing coastal color palette, and beach-chic decor. This home is fully furnished and ready for you - just bring your toothbrush and start living the beach life. Perfect for an extended get-away, interim housing, or temporary work relocation. Enjoy this summer at the beach - don’t miss this gem!!! Available starting 6/15/20 (6-month lease term ideal - owner open to a 1-month minimum or a longer-term lease as well). Rates vary depending on time of year - call listing agent for details.