Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

34032 Callita Drive

34032 Callita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34032 Callita Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled, fully furnished beach cottage in the heart of the Lantern District available for short or long term lease! This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is located less than a mile to Dana Point Harbor. Bike or walk with ease to Dana Point Harbor, beaches, restaurants, and shops. The light and bright floor plan boast beautiful wood floors throughout and a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and warm wood cabinets that open to a cozy living room with fireplace. The bathrooms have both been remodeled and include creamy white custom cabinets, granite counters, and travertine floors and shower. Fabulous finishes throughout including crown molding, soothing coastal color palette, and beach-chic decor. This home is fully furnished and ready for you - just bring your toothbrush and start living the beach life. Perfect for an extended get-away, interim housing, or temporary work relocation. Enjoy this summer at the beach - don’t miss this gem!!! Available starting 6/15/20 (6-month lease term ideal - owner open to a 1-month minimum or a longer-term lease as well). Rates vary depending on time of year - call listing agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34032 Callita Drive have any available units?
34032 Callita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34032 Callita Drive have?
Some of 34032 Callita Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34032 Callita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34032 Callita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34032 Callita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34032 Callita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34032 Callita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34032 Callita Drive does offer parking.
Does 34032 Callita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34032 Callita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34032 Callita Drive have a pool?
No, 34032 Callita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34032 Callita Drive have accessible units?
No, 34032 Callita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34032 Callita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34032 Callita Drive has units with dishwashers.
