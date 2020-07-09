All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34031 La Serena Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34031 La Serena Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:37 PM

34031 La Serena Drive

34031 La Serena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34031 La Serena Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is for the tenant that wants to have outside space. The property has recent improvements throughout and good size bedrooms. You have a huge outside private enclosed backyard fully landscaped. There is a one car garage with a driveway parking space directly behind the garage. Located in the Lantern district where the city of Dana Point has been improving the downtown area. There is operated laundry on the premises shared with one other tenant with entry from the garage. This unit is one level and ready for occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34031 La Serena Drive have any available units?
34031 La Serena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34031 La Serena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34031 La Serena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34031 La Serena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34031 La Serena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34031 La Serena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34031 La Serena Drive offers parking.
Does 34031 La Serena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34031 La Serena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34031 La Serena Drive have a pool?
No, 34031 La Serena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34031 La Serena Drive have accessible units?
No, 34031 La Serena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34031 La Serena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34031 La Serena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34031 La Serena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34031 La Serena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego