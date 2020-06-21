33925 Faeroe Bay

Amenities

Coastal Living at its Finest! Niguel Shores-Fully Furnished rental home (Available July 10-Oct 2020). Enjoy the amazing ocean and hills view from this beach house. You'll find 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths upstairs, both the master and guest bedrooms enjoy the ocean view. Brand new white shaker cabinets and wood flooring just installed upstairs! Downstairs is a large living room with flat screen tv and wifi, separate dining room and galley style kitchen. French doors lead to the serene patio area with the ocean view and cool ocean breezes. Private gated entry into the courtyard of this home a built-in BBQ and tranquil fountain entry. There is a two car garage with laundry and storage. Once in the gated Niguel Shores community you can enjoy a private beach bluff and beach access to world-class Stands Beach, a Gorgeous community clubhouse with an Olympic heated pool, spa, tennis and pickle ball courts, picnic areas and plenty of walking paths. Close to several 5-Star hotels, restaurants, Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach. Ready Now! Call Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055. Video tour at: https://youtu.be/sx9cduiNg70