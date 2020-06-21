All apartments in Dana Point
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33925 Faeroe Bay, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Coastal Living at its Finest! Niguel Shores-Fully Furnished rental home (Available July 10-Oct 2020). Enjoy the amazing ocean and hills view from this beach house. You'll find 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths upstairs, both the master and guest bedrooms enjoy the ocean view. Brand new white shaker cabinets and wood flooring just installed upstairs! Downstairs is a large living room with flat screen tv and wifi, separate dining room and galley style kitchen. French doors lead to the serene patio area with the ocean view and cool ocean breezes. Private gated entry into the courtyard of this home a built-in BBQ and tranquil fountain entry. There is a two car garage with laundry and storage. Once in the gated Niguel Shores community you can enjoy a private beach bluff and beach access to world-class Stands Beach, a Gorgeous community clubhouse with an Olympic heated pool, spa, tennis and pickle ball courts, picnic areas and plenty of walking paths. Close to several 5-Star hotels, restaurants, Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach. Ready Now! Call Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055. Video tour at: https://youtu.be/sx9cduiNg70

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33925 Faeroe Bay have any available units?
33925 Faeroe Bay has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33925 Faeroe Bay have?
Some of 33925 Faeroe Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33925 Faeroe Bay currently offering any rent specials?
33925 Faeroe Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33925 Faeroe Bay pet-friendly?
No, 33925 Faeroe Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33925 Faeroe Bay offer parking?
Yes, 33925 Faeroe Bay does offer parking.
Does 33925 Faeroe Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33925 Faeroe Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33925 Faeroe Bay have a pool?
Yes, 33925 Faeroe Bay has a pool.
Does 33925 Faeroe Bay have accessible units?
No, 33925 Faeroe Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 33925 Faeroe Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33925 Faeroe Bay has units with dishwashers.
