Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters carport microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Upper Level end unit apartment with lots of natural light and fresh ocean breezes in Lantern Village. Close to Beaches, Harbor of Dana Point and many other recreational areas. Kitchen has granite counter tops and features built-in microwave and refrigerator. Tile flooring in

bathroom and kitchen. Laminate flooring in living area and bedroom. Large spacious closet in bedroom with built-ins. Parking in carport in back of property. Laundry room available for tenant convenience.