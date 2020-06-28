All apartments in Dana Point
33854 Diana Drive

33854 Diana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33854 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
When you arrive, head up the stairs to the red dutch door...when you walk inside the first thing you see is the fabulous ocean view and the large porch to relax and enjoy that view! Inside is a beautiful carpeted living room looking into a dining area and updated kitchen. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, cooktop oven/stove and refrigerator. There are two modern bathrooms. In the hallway, the first bath has a shower and the Master Bath has a tub/shower. The bedrooms are carpeted in the latest colors. Storage in the hallway for linens, etc. There is a washer dryer in the garage for your use. Once you see the porch and view, you won't be spending much time inside! Just leave the sliding doors open for that fresh ocean breeze!!! If you feel like a walk, Dana Point Harbor and Beaches are one mile down the road!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33854 Diana Drive have any available units?
33854 Diana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33854 Diana Drive have?
Some of 33854 Diana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33854 Diana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33854 Diana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33854 Diana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33854 Diana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33854 Diana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33854 Diana Drive offers parking.
Does 33854 Diana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33854 Diana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33854 Diana Drive have a pool?
No, 33854 Diana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33854 Diana Drive have accessible units?
No, 33854 Diana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33854 Diana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33854 Diana Drive has units with dishwashers.
