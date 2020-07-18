All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:58 PM

33852 Del Obispo Street

33852 Del Obispo Street · (949) 466-0620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33852 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Avail starting Septmeber 2020. Adorable furnished beach condo freshly updated and decorated light and bright in a beach like design. Two full sized bedrooms each with ample closet space and custom closet built ins. Master bedroom has a comfortable king sized bed and a mounted flat screen tv. Master bathroom was newly renovated and has a bathtub and shower combo. The guest bedroom has two twin beds and a flat screen tv. The guest bathroom is also recently renovated and has a full size bathtub and shower. The kitchen is fully stocked with everything you need to feel at home. The appliances are new and stainless steel. The cozy family room offers a flat screen tv and cable tv with wifi internet access. The family room slider opens onto a porch overlooking a running creek and the pool. An outdoor closet offers a brand new washer and dryer for your use. You can't beat this Dana Point location close walking distance to Doheny Beach, the Dana Point Harbor and shopping. Starbucks, grocery store and restaurants a close walk nearby. Close to quaint downtown San Juan, the beautiful harbor, and bike/walking trails to the beach. This is the perfect home away from home to enjoy the beach. 2020 dates available Sept,Oct. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33852 Del Obispo Street have any available units?
33852 Del Obispo Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33852 Del Obispo Street have?
Some of 33852 Del Obispo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33852 Del Obispo Street currently offering any rent specials?
33852 Del Obispo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33852 Del Obispo Street pet-friendly?
No, 33852 Del Obispo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33852 Del Obispo Street offer parking?
No, 33852 Del Obispo Street does not offer parking.
Does 33852 Del Obispo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33852 Del Obispo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33852 Del Obispo Street have a pool?
Yes, 33852 Del Obispo Street has a pool.
Does 33852 Del Obispo Street have accessible units?
No, 33852 Del Obispo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33852 Del Obispo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33852 Del Obispo Street has units with dishwashers.
