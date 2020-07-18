33852 Del Obispo Street

Amenities

Avail starting Septmeber 2020. Adorable furnished beach condo freshly updated and decorated light and bright in a beach like design. Two full sized bedrooms each with ample closet space and custom closet built ins. Master bedroom has a comfortable king sized bed and a mounted flat screen tv. Master bathroom was newly renovated and has a bathtub and shower combo. The guest bedroom has two twin beds and a flat screen tv. The guest bathroom is also recently renovated and has a full size bathtub and shower. The kitchen is fully stocked with everything you need to feel at home. The appliances are new and stainless steel. The cozy family room offers a flat screen tv and cable tv with wifi internet access. The family room slider opens onto a porch overlooking a running creek and the pool. An outdoor closet offers a brand new washer and dryer for your use. You can't beat this Dana Point location close walking distance to Doheny Beach, the Dana Point Harbor and shopping. Starbucks, grocery store and restaurants a close walk nearby. Close to quaint downtown San Juan, the beautiful harbor, and bike/walking trails to the beach. This is the perfect home away from home to enjoy the beach. 2020 dates available Sept,Oct. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055.