Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33841 Granada Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:22 PM

33841 Granada Drive

33841 Granada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33841 Granada Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
bocce court
hot tub
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
bbq/grill
hot tub
Superb Coastal Ocean views. Great short term vacation rental in Dana Point. Industrial modern lofty characterizes this
3 bedroom 3.5 bath (plus artist studio) home. Delight in the gourmet kitchen, open light and airy feel. Porcelain wood floors throughout, high ceilings. Great indoors/outdoors living with inviting ocean views entertainment areas with outdoors BBQ. Play Bocce ball in ocean view garden.
Relax in the outdoors water fall spa. Wake up to sunrises over the bay
Quiet residential area yet close to local restaurants.
Nearby points of interest are Dana Point harbor, Doheny, Strands and Salt Creek beaches, Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach and Montage resorts, quaint San Juan Capistrano and Laguna Beach. Available until July 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33841 Granada Drive have any available units?
33841 Granada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33841 Granada Drive have?
Some of 33841 Granada Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33841 Granada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33841 Granada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33841 Granada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33841 Granada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33841 Granada Drive offer parking?
No, 33841 Granada Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33841 Granada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33841 Granada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33841 Granada Drive have a pool?
No, 33841 Granada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33841 Granada Drive have accessible units?
No, 33841 Granada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33841 Granada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33841 Granada Drive has units with dishwashers.
