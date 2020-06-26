33841 Granada Drive

Amenities

Superb Coastal Ocean views. Great short term vacation rental in Dana Point. Industrial modern lofty characterizes this

3 bedroom 3.5 bath (plus artist studio) home. Delight in the gourmet kitchen, open light and airy feel. Porcelain wood floors throughout, high ceilings. Great indoors/outdoors living with inviting ocean views entertainment areas with outdoors BBQ. Play Bocce ball in ocean view garden.

Relax in the outdoors water fall spa. Wake up to sunrises over the bay

Quiet residential area yet close to local restaurants.

Nearby points of interest are Dana Point harbor, Doheny, Strands and Salt Creek beaches, Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach and Montage resorts, quaint San Juan Capistrano and Laguna Beach. Available until July 15.