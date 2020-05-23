All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

33212 Blue Fin Drive

33212 Blue Fin Drive · (949) 216-0184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 33212 Blue Fin Drive · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.5 miles from Doheny Beach! This spacious home offers a large open living room with skylights and fresh contemporary design furnishings. Enjoy the comforts away from home with a king-sized bed with new cozy bedding, a flat screen tv and a view of the pool in the master bedroom. A plush queen-sized bed awaits for your guests in the private guest bedroom and a trundle bed in the third bedroom. Upstairs is a large loft/office with wood floors, extra seating and a stunning mountain view. Entertain your guests with meals made from the newly remodeled and fully stocked kitchen. Share stories while sitting around the gas fire-pit on Adirondack chairs. Enjoy this lushly planted pool area has sun all afternoon and sunsets are gorgeous! There's an outdoor shower too! Dutch door to bath from outdoor shower keeps life simple. Watch the moon rise & city lights while Grilling at outdoor BBQ & Eating Area. Ocean close location just minutes to great restaurants, The Harbor, Ocean Ranch shopping and the downtown San Juan Mission area for sigh seeing. Avail for flexible lease term- 3,6,8, 12 months.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3437907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33212 Blue Fin Drive have any available units?
33212 Blue Fin Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33212 Blue Fin Drive have?
Some of 33212 Blue Fin Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33212 Blue Fin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33212 Blue Fin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33212 Blue Fin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33212 Blue Fin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33212 Blue Fin Drive offer parking?
No, 33212 Blue Fin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33212 Blue Fin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33212 Blue Fin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33212 Blue Fin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33212 Blue Fin Drive has a pool.
Does 33212 Blue Fin Drive have accessible units?
No, 33212 Blue Fin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33212 Blue Fin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33212 Blue Fin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
