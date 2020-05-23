33212 Blue Fin Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool bbq/grill some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.5 miles from Doheny Beach! This spacious home offers a large open living room with skylights and fresh contemporary design furnishings. Enjoy the comforts away from home with a king-sized bed with new cozy bedding, a flat screen tv and a view of the pool in the master bedroom. A plush queen-sized bed awaits for your guests in the private guest bedroom and a trundle bed in the third bedroom. Upstairs is a large loft/office with wood floors, extra seating and a stunning mountain view. Entertain your guests with meals made from the newly remodeled and fully stocked kitchen. Share stories while sitting around the gas fire-pit on Adirondack chairs. Enjoy this lushly planted pool area has sun all afternoon and sunsets are gorgeous! There's an outdoor shower too! Dutch door to bath from outdoor shower keeps life simple. Watch the moon rise & city lights while Grilling at outdoor BBQ & Eating Area. Ocean close location just minutes to great restaurants, The Harbor, Ocean Ranch shopping and the downtown San Juan Mission area for sigh seeing. Avail for flexible lease term- 3,6,8, 12 months.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3437907)