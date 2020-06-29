32792 Mermaid Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking

FOR LEASE, available on Oct.1st. Conveniently located close to Ocean Ranch Shopping Center, Salt Creek Beach, Dana Point Harbor and Award Winning Schools this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 baths private home is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a large backyard, views of the hills and refreshing ocean breezes. A sunroom and a spacious bonus room provides an easy, relaxed life style in the center of the growing Dana Point. Located in Sea Knolls community of Dana Point you are minutes from the action; sporting, boating and dining that is making Dana Point a destination resort area.

All Applications to screen through RentSpree. Use the following link: https://apply.link/8lufbb $30 fee per each applicant. Pays for Transunion Credit report Criminal check Multi state eviction check. Tenant will be prompted to upload: VOI ( Last two pay stubs) VOF ( last two bank statements to reflect funds for move in and reserves) Gov't issued ID photo copied, Letters of reference from current landlord (if available). Self employed= 2 years tax returns. Tenant must obtain renters insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to move-in. No Showings until 9/26/19.