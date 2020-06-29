All apartments in Dana Point
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
32792 Mermaid Circle
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

32792 Mermaid Circle

32792 Mermaid Circle · No Longer Available
Location

32792 Mermaid Circle, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
FOR LEASE, available on Oct.1st. Conveniently located close to Ocean Ranch Shopping Center, Salt Creek Beach, Dana Point Harbor and Award Winning Schools this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 baths private home is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a large backyard, views of the hills and refreshing ocean breezes. A sunroom and a spacious bonus room provides an easy, relaxed life style in the center of the growing Dana Point. Located in Sea Knolls community of Dana Point you are minutes from the action; sporting, boating and dining that is making Dana Point a destination resort area.
All Applications to screen through RentSpree. Use the following link: https://apply.link/8lufbb $30 fee per each applicant. Pays for Transunion Credit report Criminal check Multi state eviction check. Tenant will be prompted to upload: VOI ( Last two pay stubs) VOF ( last two bank statements to reflect funds for move in and reserves) Gov't issued ID photo copied, Letters of reference from current landlord (if available). Self employed= 2 years tax returns. Tenant must obtain renters insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to move-in. No Showings until 9/26/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32792 Mermaid Circle have any available units?
32792 Mermaid Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32792 Mermaid Circle have?
Some of 32792 Mermaid Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32792 Mermaid Circle currently offering any rent specials?
32792 Mermaid Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32792 Mermaid Circle pet-friendly?
No, 32792 Mermaid Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 32792 Mermaid Circle offer parking?
Yes, 32792 Mermaid Circle offers parking.
Does 32792 Mermaid Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32792 Mermaid Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32792 Mermaid Circle have a pool?
No, 32792 Mermaid Circle does not have a pool.
Does 32792 Mermaid Circle have accessible units?
No, 32792 Mermaid Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 32792 Mermaid Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32792 Mermaid Circle has units with dishwashers.
