Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:42 PM

32682 Sea Island Drive

32682 Sea Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32682 Sea Island Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Avail yourself panoramic ocean Catalina views from this single level home. Located on a corner lot in Monarch Beach Terrace, this 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home enjoys 4,000 square feet of living space. Sit down ocean and city lights views from living room and family room/library and back yard. Updated kitchen with stainless steel new Kitchen Aid appliances, double door refrigerator opens onto patio. Separate dining room. Privacy with views. Ideally located to dining, shops, world class beaches, Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32682 Sea Island Drive have any available units?
32682 Sea Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32682 Sea Island Drive have?
Some of 32682 Sea Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32682 Sea Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32682 Sea Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32682 Sea Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32682 Sea Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 32682 Sea Island Drive offer parking?
No, 32682 Sea Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32682 Sea Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32682 Sea Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32682 Sea Island Drive have a pool?
No, 32682 Sea Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 32682 Sea Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 32682 Sea Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32682 Sea Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32682 Sea Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
