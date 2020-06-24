32682 Sea Island Drive

Amenities

Avail yourself panoramic ocean Catalina views from this single level home. Located on a corner lot in Monarch Beach Terrace, this 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home enjoys 4,000 square feet of living space. Sit down ocean and city lights views from living room and family room/library and back yard. Updated kitchen with stainless steel new Kitchen Aid appliances, double door refrigerator opens onto patio. Separate dining room. Privacy with views. Ideally located to dining, shops, world class beaches, Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Resorts.