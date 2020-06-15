32 Corniche Drive

Amenities

NO STEPS First Floor Condo, a great location, this Ritz Pointe complex is located in a five star area next to Monarch Beach Resort and Ritz Carlton and both within a 10 min walk.



If you are interested in learning how to own a vacation home that earns you positive income that you can also use and enjoy yourself please contact us.



Heated Pool and 3 Spas. With a spa 50 ft. from this condo with ocean views. This condo is on first floor and totally quiet with Beautiful walking trails, Shopping close, pool, Spa, Gym & Golf a top rated course. This condo was just recently updated and is now ready for you and your family as a vacation rental. It is located in a quiet area with a peek-a-poo ocean view from the living room. All new appliances and furnishings for designed with comfort in mind.



The Monarch Beach community has two, 24 hour guard-gated entrances. This complex is located close to world class golfing next door at Monarch



Access to beach trail. This condo is generously appointed furnishings reflecting the ambiance of it's surroundings and includes partial ocean view from the living room window. Very private and quiet for your enjoyment.



Permit No. STR 16-0558



5 min walk to Golf, 24hr Guard / gated complex, Sleeps 2: 1 Queen bed (queen size blow up mattress available), BBQ & AC