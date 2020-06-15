All apartments in Dana Point
32 Corniche Drive

32 Corniche Dr · (714) 426-3800
Location

32 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
NO STEPS First Floor Condo, a great location, this Ritz Pointe complex is located in a five star area next to Monarch Beach Resort and Ritz Carlton and both within a 10 min walk.

By Everyday Luxury Vacation Rentals, for a list of our other vacation rentals visit, www.everydaylux.net, Please text Shevy at 949.769.1599 with questions. If you are interested in learning how to own a vacation home that earns you positive income that you can also use and enjoy yourself please contact us.

Heated Pool and 3 Spas. With a spa 50 ft. from this condo with ocean views. This condo is on first floor and totally quiet with Beautiful walking trails, Shopping close, pool, Spa, Gym & Golf a top rated course. This condo was just recently updated and is now ready for you and your family as a vacation rental. It is located in a quiet area with a peek-a-poo ocean view from the living room. All new appliances and furnishings for designed with comfort in mind.

The Monarch Beach community has two, 24 hour guard-gated entrances. This complex is located close to world class golfing next door at Monarch

Access to beach trail. This condo is generously appointed furnishings reflecting the ambiance of it's surroundings and includes partial ocean view from the living room window. Very private and quiet for your enjoyment.

Permit No. STR 16-0558

5 min walk to Golf, 24hr Guard / gated complex, Sleeps 2: 1 Queen bed (queen size blow up mattress available), BBQ & AC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Corniche Drive have any available units?
32 Corniche Drive has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Corniche Drive have?
Some of 32 Corniche Drive's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Corniche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32 Corniche Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Corniche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32 Corniche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 32 Corniche Drive offer parking?
No, 32 Corniche Drive does not offer parking.
Does 32 Corniche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Corniche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Corniche Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32 Corniche Drive has a pool.
Does 32 Corniche Drive have accessible units?
No, 32 Corniche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Corniche Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Corniche Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
