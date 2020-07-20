30 Corniche Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym pool clubhouse range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Looking for an awesome upscale community that's close to the ocean?? Well look no further because you have found it!!! Monarch Hills in Ritz Pointe is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Southern Orange County! It is a 24 hour manned guard gated community and is a mere mile from the pristine beaches, Salt Creek and the Strand, the exclusive and luxurious St Regis and Ritz Carlton Resorts not to mention world famous Laguna Beach! It's resort-like amenities include; pool, three spas, fitness center and club house! This single level unit has been recently updated and is light, bright and beautiful! Hurry so you can enjoy this upscale lifestyle.