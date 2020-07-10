26872 Calle Maria

Amenities

Gorgeous Capistrano Beach home! Located in the in the heart of the Palisades, convenient to schools, shopping and the 5 Freeway! Sprouts, Home Goods, TJ Maxx, Restaurants, shops and Pines Park are moments away! The home has been tastefully redone! Lots of upgrades including oak wood flooring, granite counters, skylights, imported Portugal cork flooring, double pane windows, custom built front door, stainless steel appliances, dutch door, three sets of french doors, cedar lined closets, mirrored wardrobe closet doors, new interior paint, and more. Great landscape and large yard! **Pet friendly!