All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 26872 Calle Maria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
26872 Calle Maria
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

26872 Calle Maria

26872 Calle Maria · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

26872 Calle Maria, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous Capistrano Beach home! Located in the in the heart of the Palisades, convenient to schools, shopping and the 5 Freeway! Sprouts, Home Goods, TJ Maxx, Restaurants, shops and Pines Park are moments away! The home has been tastefully redone! Lots of upgrades including oak wood flooring, granite counters, skylights, imported Portugal cork flooring, double pane windows, custom built front door, stainless steel appliances, dutch door, three sets of french doors, cedar lined closets, mirrored wardrobe closet doors, new interior paint, and more. Great landscape and large yard! **Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26872 Calle Maria have any available units?
26872 Calle Maria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26872 Calle Maria have?
Some of 26872 Calle Maria's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26872 Calle Maria currently offering any rent specials?
26872 Calle Maria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26872 Calle Maria pet-friendly?
Yes, 26872 Calle Maria is pet friendly.
Does 26872 Calle Maria offer parking?
Yes, 26872 Calle Maria offers parking.
Does 26872 Calle Maria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26872 Calle Maria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26872 Calle Maria have a pool?
No, 26872 Calle Maria does not have a pool.
Does 26872 Calle Maria have accessible units?
No, 26872 Calle Maria does not have accessible units.
Does 26872 Calle Maria have units with dishwashers?
No, 26872 Calle Maria does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with GymDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego