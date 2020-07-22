26792 Vista Del Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Do not miss this completely remodeled single story beauty in Capistrano Beach’s Palisades community! Charming 1500 sqft home to include 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. This home is light and bright with beamed ceilings, gorgeous new flooring, and a lot of natural light throughout. The kitchen has been completely remodeled featuring new counter tops, new cabinetry & new stainless-steel appliances! Relax in your tranquil wrap around backyard with plenty of privacy and room to make it your own oasis! This very desirable home is in a quiet street just two blocks from pines park, with its panoramic ocean views, and much more!