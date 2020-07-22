All apartments in Dana Point
26792 Vista Del Mar
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

26792 Vista Del Mar

26792 Vista Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

26792 Vista Del Mar, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Do not miss this completely remodeled single story beauty in Capistrano Beach’s Palisades community! Charming 1500 sqft home to include 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. This home is light and bright with beamed ceilings, gorgeous new flooring, and a lot of natural light throughout. The kitchen has been completely remodeled featuring new counter tops, new cabinetry & new stainless-steel appliances! Relax in your tranquil wrap around backyard with plenty of privacy and room to make it your own oasis! This very desirable home is in a quiet street just two blocks from pines park, with its panoramic ocean views, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26792 Vista Del Mar have any available units?
26792 Vista Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 26792 Vista Del Mar have?
Some of 26792 Vista Del Mar's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26792 Vista Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
26792 Vista Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26792 Vista Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 26792 Vista Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 26792 Vista Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 26792 Vista Del Mar offers parking.
Does 26792 Vista Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26792 Vista Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26792 Vista Del Mar have a pool?
No, 26792 Vista Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 26792 Vista Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 26792 Vista Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 26792 Vista Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26792 Vista Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
