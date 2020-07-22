26792 Vista Del Mar

Amenities
Do not miss this completely remodeled single story beauty in Capistrano Beach’s Palisades community! Charming 1500 sqft home to include 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. This home is light and bright with beamed ceilings, gorgeous new flooring, and a lot of natural light throughout. The kitchen has been completely remodeled featuring new counter tops, new cabinetry & new stainless-steel appliances! Relax in your tranquil wrap around backyard with plenty of privacy and room to make it your own oasis! This very desirable home is in a quiet street just two blocks from pines park, with its panoramic ocean views, and much more!