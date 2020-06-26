All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

25711 Shell Drive

25711 Shell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

25711 Shell Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Here is the turnkey light and bright Seaside Villas single story end unit patio home that you have been looking for! WALKING DISTANCE TO DANA POINT HARBOR AND DOHENY BEACH. The two bedroom, two bath, two car garage unit is a close walk to the Dana Point Harbor and Downtown Shops and Restaurants. The property boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and master bedroom. Cozy living room with fireplace and sliding doors that lead out to the private patio. New Skylight over the dining room. U shaped kitchen with newer paint and designer flooring and garden window. Eating area in kitchen and formal dining room. Full sized washer and dryer located inside the unit. Master bathroom has a dual vanity with a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Peaceful, quite location within the tract close to the gated path that leads to Sycamore Creek Park and the walking trails along San Juan Creek. Property is air conditioned and also has ceiling fans to keep you comfortable. The community has two swimming pools (one is heated year round).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25711 Shell Drive have any available units?
25711 Shell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25711 Shell Drive have?
Some of 25711 Shell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25711 Shell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25711 Shell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25711 Shell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25711 Shell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25711 Shell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25711 Shell Drive offers parking.
Does 25711 Shell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25711 Shell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25711 Shell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25711 Shell Drive has a pool.
Does 25711 Shell Drive have accessible units?
No, 25711 Shell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25711 Shell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25711 Shell Drive has units with dishwashers.
