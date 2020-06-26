25711 Shell Drive

Amenities

Here is the turnkey light and bright Seaside Villas single story end unit patio home that you have been looking for! WALKING DISTANCE TO DANA POINT HARBOR AND DOHENY BEACH. The two bedroom, two bath, two car garage unit is a close walk to the Dana Point Harbor and Downtown Shops and Restaurants. The property boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and master bedroom. Cozy living room with fireplace and sliding doors that lead out to the private patio. New Skylight over the dining room. U shaped kitchen with newer paint and designer flooring and garden window. Eating area in kitchen and formal dining room. Full sized washer and dryer located inside the unit. Master bathroom has a dual vanity with a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Peaceful, quite location within the tract close to the gated path that leads to Sycamore Creek Park and the walking trails along San Juan Creek. Property is air conditioned and also has ceiling fans to keep you comfortable. The community has two swimming pools (one is heated year round).