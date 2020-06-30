25236 Manzanita Drive

Amenities

OCEAN VIEW HOME IN DESIREABLE DANA POINT LANTERN DISTRICT. Dutch-door entry leads you into this updated, custom built 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with wide-plank wood floors, open wood beam ceilings floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the ocean & sunset views. Living room features vaulted wood beam ceiling, cozy stacked stone fireplace and sliding glass door leading to the balcony which spans across the back of the home. Update kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator, two skylights and a large window overlooking the private gated courtyard. Spacious master bedroom with double door entry & private balcony. Gorgeous remodeled master bathroom features freestanding soaking tub, huge walk-in shower, white shaker cabinetry, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Three generous secondary bedrooms, one large enough to be used as a bonus/media/game room and one with an attached kitchenette. Updated bathrooms. Oversized laundry/utility room with lots of storage cabinets. Just 3 houses away from Sea View Park & tot lot. Located within a few minutes’ walk to Doheny State Park/Beach offering surfing, beach volleyball, BBQ areas and host to multiple music events. Less than a mile to Dana Point Harbor which features restaurants, bars, shopping, small watercraft rentals and the Ocean Institute. Easy access to Super Markets & 5 FRWY.