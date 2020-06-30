All apartments in Dana Point
Location

25236 Manzanita Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
playground
bbq/grill
volleyball court
OCEAN VIEW HOME IN DESIREABLE DANA POINT LANTERN DISTRICT. Dutch-door entry leads you into this updated, custom built 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with wide-plank wood floors, open wood beam ceilings floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the ocean & sunset views. Living room features vaulted wood beam ceiling, cozy stacked stone fireplace and sliding glass door leading to the balcony which spans across the back of the home. Update kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator, two skylights and a large window overlooking the private gated courtyard. Spacious master bedroom with double door entry & private balcony. Gorgeous remodeled master bathroom features freestanding soaking tub, huge walk-in shower, white shaker cabinetry, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Three generous secondary bedrooms, one large enough to be used as a bonus/media/game room and one with an attached kitchenette. Updated bathrooms. Oversized laundry/utility room with lots of storage cabinets. Just 3 houses away from Sea View Park & tot lot. Located within a few minutes’ walk to Doheny State Park/Beach offering surfing, beach volleyball, BBQ areas and host to multiple music events. Less than a mile to Dana Point Harbor which features restaurants, bars, shopping, small watercraft rentals and the Ocean Institute. Easy access to Super Markets & 5 FRWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25236 Manzanita Drive have any available units?
25236 Manzanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 25236 Manzanita Drive have?
Some of 25236 Manzanita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25236 Manzanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25236 Manzanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25236 Manzanita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25236 Manzanita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 25236 Manzanita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25236 Manzanita Drive offers parking.
Does 25236 Manzanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25236 Manzanita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25236 Manzanita Drive have a pool?
No, 25236 Manzanita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25236 Manzanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 25236 Manzanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25236 Manzanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25236 Manzanita Drive has units with dishwashers.

