All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 24841 Sherwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
24841 Sherwood Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

24841 Sherwood Way

24841 Sherwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

24841 Sherwood Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Upper unit. 2 bedroom plus a an office( could function as third bedroom , exercise room or formal dining room. Updated eat- in kitchen and flooring. Big deck off of kitchen. Spacious living room. Tenant to provide their own washer/dryer and refrigerator.
inside laundry area. Light, bright and spacious. 1 car garage plus one designated space. Beach and harbor close. Easy access to I5. Short drive to dining, shopping and entertainment. Walk to Dana Hills High. Love where you live. Live where you love. It all begins at home! Contact Doreen to arrange to see this great home!949-288-1113

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24841 Sherwood Way have any available units?
24841 Sherwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24841 Sherwood Way have?
Some of 24841 Sherwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24841 Sherwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
24841 Sherwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24841 Sherwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 24841 Sherwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24841 Sherwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 24841 Sherwood Way offers parking.
Does 24841 Sherwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24841 Sherwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24841 Sherwood Way have a pool?
No, 24841 Sherwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 24841 Sherwood Way have accessible units?
No, 24841 Sherwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24841 Sherwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 24841 Sherwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego