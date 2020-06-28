All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 24662 Sunrise Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
24662 Sunrise Court
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

24662 Sunrise Court

24662 Sunrise Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

24662 Sunrise Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This one level home is fully furnished and has a beautiful panoramic ocean and coastline views. This home is beautifully upgraded home with stylized concrete floors, upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry on-site, designer paint and finishes. Separate den area (can be used as 3rd bedroom). Panoramic ocean views from the majority of the house, including the master bedroom. Arguably, the best location in the complex with the most minimal view obstruction. Great location nearby pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts and super close to the Lantern District, restaurants, beach, Dana Point Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24662 Sunrise Court have any available units?
24662 Sunrise Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 24662 Sunrise Court have?
Some of 24662 Sunrise Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24662 Sunrise Court currently offering any rent specials?
24662 Sunrise Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24662 Sunrise Court pet-friendly?
No, 24662 Sunrise Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 24662 Sunrise Court offer parking?
Yes, 24662 Sunrise Court offers parking.
Does 24662 Sunrise Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24662 Sunrise Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24662 Sunrise Court have a pool?
Yes, 24662 Sunrise Court has a pool.
Does 24662 Sunrise Court have accessible units?
No, 24662 Sunrise Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24662 Sunrise Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 24662 Sunrise Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego