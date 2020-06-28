24662 Sunrise Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This one level home is fully furnished and has a beautiful panoramic ocean and coastline views. This home is beautifully upgraded home with stylized concrete floors, upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry on-site, designer paint and finishes. Separate den area (can be used as 3rd bedroom). Panoramic ocean views from the majority of the house, including the master bedroom. Arguably, the best location in the complex with the most minimal view obstruction. Great location nearby pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts and super close to the Lantern District, restaurants, beach, Dana Point Harbor.