All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 11 Wimbledon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
11 Wimbledon Court
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

11 Wimbledon Court

11 Wimbledon Court · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

11 Wimbledon Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
MONTHLY RENTAL AVAILABLE March, April and May 2020. Book early. 180 degree ocean views. Two bedrooms both with comfy, queen beds. Spacious living room. Large dining room table for plenty of entertaining. Laundry room in kitchen. Garage and space for parking. Enjoy the sunset off the balcony, across from Monarch Beach Resort, 5 minute walk to world-class beaches. Golf just minutes away. Trolley will get you anywhere in Dana Point, Laguna Beach and San Juan Capistrano. Enjoy early morning scenic walks. Take a bike ride along the bike path up into Orange County. Hike the conservation path on Dana Point. Or rent jet skis at the harbor. Plenty of new restaurants to try. Or bbq at home.
2 spacious bedrooms with high end beds and sheets. 2 baths. You never have to drive, take the free trolley everywhere! Oceanview public golf course. All the luxuries and conveniences of home. Gorgeous Monarch Beach Home.
Monarch Beach is a hidden gem in Southern California. Between Los Angeles, and San Diego. Just south of Laguna Beach, in the city of Dana Point. 40 minutes from Disneyland. 55 minutes from Legoland. 90 minutes to Temecula wine country, with over 90 wineries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Wimbledon Court have any available units?
11 Wimbledon Court has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Wimbledon Court have?
Some of 11 Wimbledon Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Wimbledon Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Wimbledon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Wimbledon Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Wimbledon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 11 Wimbledon Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Wimbledon Court does offer parking.
Does 11 Wimbledon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Wimbledon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Wimbledon Court have a pool?
No, 11 Wimbledon Court does not have a pool.
Does 11 Wimbledon Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Wimbledon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Wimbledon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Wimbledon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11 Wimbledon Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity