11 Wimbledon Court

MONTHLY RENTAL AVAILABLE March, April and May 2020. Book early. 180 degree ocean views. Two bedrooms both with comfy, queen beds. Spacious living room. Large dining room table for plenty of entertaining. Laundry room in kitchen. Garage and space for parking. Enjoy the sunset off the balcony, across from Monarch Beach Resort, 5 minute walk to world-class beaches. Golf just minutes away. Trolley will get you anywhere in Dana Point, Laguna Beach and San Juan Capistrano. Enjoy early morning scenic walks. Take a bike ride along the bike path up into Orange County. Hike the conservation path on Dana Point. Or rent jet skis at the harbor. Plenty of new restaurants to try. Or bbq at home.

2 spacious bedrooms with high end beds and sheets. 2 baths. You never have to drive, take the free trolley everywhere! Oceanview public golf course. All the luxuries and conveniences of home. Gorgeous Monarch Beach Home.

Monarch Beach is a hidden gem in Southern California. Between Los Angeles, and San Diego. Just south of Laguna Beach, in the city of Dana Point. 40 minutes from Disneyland. 55 minutes from Legoland. 90 minutes to Temecula wine country, with over 90 wineries.