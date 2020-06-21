All apartments in Daly City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

187 Longview Dr

187 Longview Drive · (415) 595-5227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

187 Longview Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
Costal

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3700 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano School - Property Id: 145740

Amazing Location near Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School: available on August 1.
Come home to this beautiful neighborhood with an Awesome ocean view!
Upper unit for rent
3 mins drive/10 mins walk to beautiful Mussel Rock trail.
5 mins drive to Skyline Plaza - 99 Ranch Market, Pizza Hut, restaurants and banks
7 mins drive to Westlake Plaza - Trader Joe's, Safeway, Home Depot and so much more Next to Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School - Upper floor bright and airy 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom - New carpet, new interior paint, big windows - Updated a kitchen included refrigerator, stove, oven - Shared Washer/Dryer

We will start showing the property in the end of July.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145740
Property Id 145740

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Longview Dr have any available units?
187 Longview Dr has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 Longview Dr have?
Some of 187 Longview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Longview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
187 Longview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Longview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 187 Longview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 187 Longview Dr offer parking?
No, 187 Longview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 187 Longview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 187 Longview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Longview Dr have a pool?
No, 187 Longview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 187 Longview Dr have accessible units?
No, 187 Longview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Longview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Longview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Longview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Longview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
