187 Longview Dr

Available 08/01/20 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano School - Property Id: 145740



Amazing Location near Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School: available on August 1.

Come home to this beautiful neighborhood with an Awesome ocean view!

Upper unit for rent

3 mins drive/10 mins walk to beautiful Mussel Rock trail.

5 mins drive to Skyline Plaza - 99 Ranch Market, Pizza Hut, restaurants and banks

7 mins drive to Westlake Plaza - Trader Joe's, Safeway, Home Depot and so much more Next to Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School - Upper floor bright and airy 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom - New carpet, new interior paint, big windows - Updated a kitchen included refrigerator, stove, oven - Shared Washer/Dryer



We will start showing the property in the end of July.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145740

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5836872)