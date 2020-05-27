All apartments in Daly City
1609 Graystone Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1609 Graystone Lane

1609 Graystone Lane · (415) 498-0066
Location

1609 Graystone Lane, Daly City, CA 94014
Crocker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1609 Graystone Lane · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Daly City - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 969 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Garage - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Y1TPzLSHgz8

This 2 bedroom 2 bath Graystone Lane Condo is located in the Southern Hills neighborhood of Daly City, 2-3 blocks from San Francisco city limits, in the hill just above the Geneva / Mission intersection. The entry door opens to the living/dining area combo with laminate wood flooring. The kitchen offers granite countertops and granite floors with all stainless steel appliances. A door to the right of the kitchen leads you to the garage where the washer and dryer are located. Through living area is the 1st bedroom on your left and across from it is a full bath. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a sliding door to a private patio. The bathroom has double sinks with granite flooring and recently remodeled shower stall.

FEATURES:
*2 bedrooms
*2 bathrooms
*969 sq. ft.
*Kitchen Appliances Included
*Gas Fireplace
*2 patios: Entry Door and Through Master Suite
*Washer & Dryer Included
*1-Car Garage w Sink and Custom Shelf for Storage

AMENITIES:
*Community swimming pool
*Commuters will appreciate easy access to HWY101 and I-280 freeways
*The location also offers close access to walking trails in the San Bruno
Mountains.

SHOWINGS:
***COVID-19 Showing Process***
[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
*NOTE* Applicant(s) Must Physically View the Unit Prior to Submitting Application(s). FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, or Any Other Virtual Viewing Platform/Resource Is Not Accepted as a Replacement of Physical Viewings
1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:
https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/bf78aa0c-230e-4474-bb9a-82f0bbec78d0
2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card
3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment

APPLICATION PROCESS:
***COVID-19 Application Process***
[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications
2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application
*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable
*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18
*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers
*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/
*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease

LEASING TERMS:
*Available Now
*12 month lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to 1.5 x One Month's Rent
*Renters Insurance Required
*Tenant(s) pays PG&E, Water, & Trash
*NO Pets
*NO Smoking

415 Properties, CalBRE 02055634
©Golden Gate Properties 2020, All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of the author, unless otherwise indicated for stand-alone materials.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2432072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Graystone Lane have any available units?
1609 Graystone Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1609 Graystone Lane have?
Some of 1609 Graystone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Graystone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Graystone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Graystone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Graystone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 1609 Graystone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Graystone Lane offers parking.
Does 1609 Graystone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 Graystone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Graystone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1609 Graystone Lane has a pool.
Does 1609 Graystone Lane have accessible units?
No, 1609 Graystone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Graystone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Graystone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Graystone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Graystone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
