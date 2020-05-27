1609 Graystone Lane

Amenities

Daly City - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 969 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Garage - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Y1TPzLSHgz8



This 2 bedroom 2 bath Graystone Lane Condo is located in the Southern Hills neighborhood of Daly City, 2-3 blocks from San Francisco city limits, in the hill just above the Geneva / Mission intersection. The entry door opens to the living/dining area combo with laminate wood flooring. The kitchen offers granite countertops and granite floors with all stainless steel appliances. A door to the right of the kitchen leads you to the garage where the washer and dryer are located. Through living area is the 1st bedroom on your left and across from it is a full bath. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a sliding door to a private patio. The bathroom has double sinks with granite flooring and recently remodeled shower stall.



FEATURES:

*2 bedrooms

*2 bathrooms

*969 sq. ft.

*Kitchen Appliances Included

*Gas Fireplace

*2 patios: Entry Door and Through Master Suite

*Washer & Dryer Included

*1-Car Garage w Sink and Custom Shelf for Storage



AMENITIES:

*Community swimming pool

*Commuters will appreciate easy access to HWY101 and I-280 freeways

*The location also offers close access to walking trails in the San Bruno

Mountains.



SHOWINGS:

***COVID-19 Showing Process***

[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

*NOTE* Applicant(s) Must Physically View the Unit Prior to Submitting Application(s). FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, or Any Other Virtual Viewing Platform/Resource Is Not Accepted as a Replacement of Physical Viewings

1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:

https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/bf78aa0c-230e-4474-bb9a-82f0bbec78d0

2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card

3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment



APPLICATION PROCESS:

***COVID-19 Application Process***

[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications

2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application

*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable

*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18

*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers

*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/

*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease



LEASING TERMS:

*Available Now

*12 month lease

*Security Deposit Equivalent to 1.5 x One Month's Rent

*Renters Insurance Required

*Tenant(s) pays PG&E, Water, & Trash

*NO Pets

*NO Smoking



