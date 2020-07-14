All apartments in Daly City
141 Macdonald Avenue #A
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

141 Macdonald Avenue #A

141 Macdonald Ave · (415) 533-6680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Macdonald Ave, Daly City, CA 94014
Bayshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Updated Studio In-law Apartment with Laundry, Section 8 OK! This amazing unit boasts: ~ Updated kitchen ~ Granite counter ~ Double pane windows ~ Carpeted living area ~ Updated bathroom ~ Large closet ~ Laundry on site ~ Private entrance ~ and much more! $95/mo for utilities (water, garbage, PG&amp;;;E) No smoking No pets 1 year lease Sec 8 ok Convenient located by Bayshore Blvd in Daly City close to San Francisco, Brisbane, and South San Francisco. Live minutes from City College of San Francisco, San Bruno Mountain, John McLaren Park, Cow Palace, the bay, and so much more! Danny Liu t: 415.533.6680 e: dannyliuteam@gmail.com Zephyr Real Estate | 2523 California St | San Francisco DRE #01930178

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Macdonald Avenue #A have any available units?
141 Macdonald Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daly City, CA.
What amenities does 141 Macdonald Avenue #A have?
Some of 141 Macdonald Avenue #A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Macdonald Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
141 Macdonald Avenue #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Macdonald Avenue #A pet-friendly?
No, 141 Macdonald Avenue #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 141 Macdonald Avenue #A offer parking?
No, 141 Macdonald Avenue #A does not offer parking.
Does 141 Macdonald Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Macdonald Avenue #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Macdonald Avenue #A have a pool?
No, 141 Macdonald Avenue #A does not have a pool.
Does 141 Macdonald Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 141 Macdonald Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Macdonald Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Macdonald Avenue #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Macdonald Avenue #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Macdonald Avenue #A does not have units with air conditioning.
