141 Macdonald Avenue #A

Updated Studio In-law Apartment with Laundry, Section 8 OK! This amazing unit boasts: ~ Updated kitchen ~ Granite counter ~ Double pane windows ~ Carpeted living area ~ Updated bathroom ~ Large closet ~ Laundry on site ~ Private entrance ~ and much more! $95/mo for utilities (water, garbage, PG&;;E) No smoking No pets 1 year lease Sec 8 ok Convenient located by Bayshore Blvd in Daly City close to San Francisco, Brisbane, and South San Francisco. Live minutes from City College of San Francisco, San Bruno Mountain, John McLaren Park, Cow Palace, the bay, and so much more! Danny Liu t: 415.533.6680 e: dannyliuteam@gmail.com Zephyr Real Estate | 2523 California St | San Francisco DRE #01930178