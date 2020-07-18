21541 Regnart Road

Amenities

Gas Range- Double Pane Windows- AC- Fruit Trees- 8,200 sq. ft. Lot - 360 Tour Link:

Welcome to this 1,764 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a 8,200 sqft lot in the Cupertino foothills. This single story home features fresh interior and exterior paint, hardwood floors, separate living room, family room, dining room, central air conditioning, and central heating.



The fully outfitted kitchen opens up to the family room, and boasts gas cook top, wall oven, spacious counters, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.



Located 3 miles from Apple Headquarters, 1.2 mile from Monta Vista, .5 mile from Kennedy and .2 miles from Regnart Elementary, and easy access to highway 85 and 280.



Gardener included in the rent.



****** Renter to Confirm Schools ******



