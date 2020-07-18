All apartments in Cupertino
21541 Regnart Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

21541 Regnart Road

21541 Regnart Road · (408) 477-2635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21541 Regnart Road, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21541 Regnart Road · Avail. now

$4,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Gas Range- Double Pane Windows- AC- Fruit Trees- 8,200 sq. ft. Lot - 360 Tour Link:
https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=AyLYCDEF2kiLKPzxHNYT7Q&hideleadgen=1&autorotation=1

Welcome to this 1,764 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a 8,200 sqft lot in the Cupertino foothills. This single story home features fresh interior and exterior paint, hardwood floors, separate living room, family room, dining room, central air conditioning, and central heating.

The fully outfitted kitchen opens up to the family room, and boasts gas cook top, wall oven, spacious counters, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.

Located 3 miles from Apple Headquarters, 1.2 mile from Monta Vista, .5 mile from Kennedy and .2 miles from Regnart Elementary, and easy access to highway 85 and 280.

Gardener included in the rent.

****** Renter to Confirm Schools ******

To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:
https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ

**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.
PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**

**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.

***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***

DRE# 01948025

(RLNE5906477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21541 Regnart Road have any available units?
21541 Regnart Road has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21541 Regnart Road have?
Some of 21541 Regnart Road's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21541 Regnart Road currently offering any rent specials?
21541 Regnart Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21541 Regnart Road pet-friendly?
No, 21541 Regnart Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 21541 Regnart Road offer parking?
No, 21541 Regnart Road does not offer parking.
Does 21541 Regnart Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21541 Regnart Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21541 Regnart Road have a pool?
No, 21541 Regnart Road does not have a pool.
Does 21541 Regnart Road have accessible units?
No, 21541 Regnart Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21541 Regnart Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 21541 Regnart Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21541 Regnart Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21541 Regnart Road has units with air conditioning.
