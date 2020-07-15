All apartments in Cupertino
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318

20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Now dropped to $2700 from $2795!

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy and safe, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condominium unit in the heart of Downtown Cupertino. This unit is located in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated area so bike rides or doing errands is a breeze.

It’s unfurnished. The intimate interior features hardwood flooring. Its nice kitchen has fine cabinets, smooth granite countertops, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience. It has central air conditioning and heating. No pets allowed. No smoking, too.

It comes with a parking spot in the underground garage. Lucky renters can also enjoy using the shared pool, balcony, barbecue area, and fitness center.

Tenant pays for gas and electricity and owner will take care of the HOA fee which covers trash, sewage and water.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 75
Bike Score: 80

Bus lines:
23 De Anza College - Alum Rock Station via Stevens Creek - 0.1 mile
Rapid 523 Berryessa BART - Lockheed Martin via De Anza College - 0.3 mile
55 Old Ironsides Station - De Anza College - 0.4 mile
51 Moffett Field/Ames Center - West Valley College - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 have any available units?
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 have?
Some of 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 currently offering any rent specials?
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 pet-friendly?
No, 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 offer parking?
Yes, 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 offers parking.
Does 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 have a pool?
Yes, 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 has a pool.
Does 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 have accessible units?
No, 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 does not have accessible units.
Does 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318 has units with air conditioning.
