20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

Now dropped to $2700 from $2795!



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Cozy and safe, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condominium unit in the heart of Downtown Cupertino. This unit is located in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated area so bike rides or doing errands is a breeze.



It’s unfurnished. The intimate interior features hardwood flooring. Its nice kitchen has fine cabinets, smooth granite countertops, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience. It has central air conditioning and heating. No pets allowed. No smoking, too.



It comes with a parking spot in the underground garage. Lucky renters can also enjoy using the shared pool, balcony, barbecue area, and fitness center.



Tenant pays for gas and electricity and owner will take care of the HOA fee which covers trash, sewage and water.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 75

Bike Score: 80



Bus lines:

23 De Anza College - Alum Rock Station via Stevens Creek - 0.1 mile

Rapid 523 Berryessa BART - Lockheed Martin via De Anza College - 0.3 mile

55 Old Ironsides Station - De Anza College - 0.4 mile

51 Moffett Field/Ames Center - West Valley College - 0.4 mile



No Pets Allowed



