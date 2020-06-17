All apartments in Cupertino
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

10728 Deep Cliffe Drive

10728 Deep Cliffe Drive · (408) 377-2676
Location

10728 Deep Cliffe Drive, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive · Avail. now

$6,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
CUPERTINO -Spacious 4/3 Tri-level Home/with Pool in Well Established Neighborhood/Close to 85/280 -
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 10728 Deep Cliffe Dr, Cupertino, CA 95014
Location: S. Foothill, St. Andrews
Rooms: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Tri-level, 2 car attached garage.
Sq. feet: 3000 approx.

This home is one block to McClellan Rd., for Deep Cliffe Golf Course, McClellan Ranch Park, popular public schools (but not guaranteed/viewing parties must verify) Monte Vista High School, Kennedy Middle School, DeAnza College and conveniently located near Hwy 85, 280
and shopping!

Details:Tastefully refreshed home w/amazing floor plan in well established neighborhood!

Main level of home has formal living room with big front window that boast natural light, carpet & wood burning fireplace.

Easy to work in galli-style kitchen with amenities that include granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas cook top, electric double ovens, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining and bonus room that can be used as an additional formal dining room or sitting room.

Spacious Master suite with walk-in closet, lots windows and access to outside upper deck with views of the back yard and lower pool area. Master bathroom has big walk in shower and vanity with double sinks.
Additional guest bedroom or home office on main level with access to upper deck and hall guest bath. .

Lower level of home has 2 additional large bedrooms each 19x11 and full size bathroom and
Family/bonus room with wet bar, large windows & sliding door that leads to the back yard/patio area and lower pool

Additional indoor storage/utility room with electric W/D hook ups "only" and extra storage cabinets are an added bonus

Combination of hardwood, carpet and tile flooring throughout home
Dual pane windows through out
New Central Air conditioning for those hot summer days!

2 car garage with auto- opener and additional storage cabinets.

New roof

Nicely landscaped tiered back yard with patio and newly resurfaced in ground swimming pool with heater
Gardening and pool service included. Tenants pay Garbage, PG&E & Water

No pets unless service animals
Non-smokers please

Rent: $6,650
Security Dep. $7,000
Available: NOW - Owner asking for a 2 year Lease.

**Must have credit score of 700 or higher, combined gross income must be 3 times the rent, no bankruptcies, judgments or liens. 2 years of employment, employment offer letters required if transferring OR relocating.**

Please call CM Property Mgmt. (408)377-2676 to be screened and schedule a viewing. Office hours 9 am-5 pm M-F
**DUE TO COVID19 ALL PARTIES MUST HAVE MASKS TO ENTER**

(RLNE5437062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive have any available units?
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive has a unit available for $6,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive have?
Some of 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive does offer parking.
Does 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive has a pool.
Does 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive have accessible units?
No, 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10728 Deep Cliffe Drive has units with air conditioning.
