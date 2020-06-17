10728 Deep Cliffe Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

CUPERTINO -Spacious 4/3 Tri-level Home/with Pool in Well Established Neighborhood/Close to 85/280 -

Type: Single Family Home

Address: 10728 Deep Cliffe Dr, Cupertino, CA 95014

Location: S. Foothill, St. Andrews

Rooms: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Tri-level, 2 car attached garage.

Sq. feet: 3000 approx.



This home is one block to McClellan Rd., for Deep Cliffe Golf Course, McClellan Ranch Park, popular public schools (but not guaranteed/viewing parties must verify) Monte Vista High School, Kennedy Middle School, DeAnza College and conveniently located near Hwy 85, 280

and shopping!



Details:Tastefully refreshed home w/amazing floor plan in well established neighborhood!



Main level of home has formal living room with big front window that boast natural light, carpet & wood burning fireplace.



Easy to work in galli-style kitchen with amenities that include granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas cook top, electric double ovens, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, dining and bonus room that can be used as an additional formal dining room or sitting room.



Spacious Master suite with walk-in closet, lots windows and access to outside upper deck with views of the back yard and lower pool area. Master bathroom has big walk in shower and vanity with double sinks.

Additional guest bedroom or home office on main level with access to upper deck and hall guest bath. .



Lower level of home has 2 additional large bedrooms each 19x11 and full size bathroom and

Family/bonus room with wet bar, large windows & sliding door that leads to the back yard/patio area and lower pool



Additional indoor storage/utility room with electric W/D hook ups "only" and extra storage cabinets are an added bonus



Combination of hardwood, carpet and tile flooring throughout home

Dual pane windows through out

New Central Air conditioning for those hot summer days!



2 car garage with auto- opener and additional storage cabinets.



New roof



Nicely landscaped tiered back yard with patio and newly resurfaced in ground swimming pool with heater

Gardening and pool service included. Tenants pay Garbage, PG&E & Water



No pets unless service animals

Non-smokers please



Rent: $6,650

Security Dep. $7,000

Available: NOW - Owner asking for a 2 year Lease.



**Must have credit score of 700 or higher, combined gross income must be 3 times the rent, no bankruptcies, judgments or liens. 2 years of employment, employment offer letters required if transferring OR relocating.**



Please call CM Property Mgmt. (408)377-2676 to be screened and schedule a viewing. Office hours 9 am-5 pm M-F

**DUE TO COVID19 ALL PARTIES MUST HAVE MASKS TO ENTER**



(RLNE5437062)