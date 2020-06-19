All apartments in Cupertino
10010 Bret Avenue

10010 Bret Avenue · (408) 550-6521
Location

10010 Bret Avenue, Cupertino, CA 95014
Rancho Rinconada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10010 Bret Avenue · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Walkable Neighborhood - $4,100 / 3Br/2Ba - Lovely Single-story home in Cupertino! - 10010 Bret Avenue is located right off Stevens Creek Blvd. and Lawrence Expy. in the prestigious City of Cupertino, boarding the City of Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. This home has the most convenient access to everything you want and need! Apple Corporate offices Kaiser Hospital Jenny Strand Park & Westwood Park The Best School District This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1300 SF single-story home offers: Hardwood floors Modern appliance (gas Range) Granite counter tops, washer and dryer inside. Huge well maintained front and backyard (landscaping covered by owner). Oversized Drive, fits several vehicles and includes EV Car charger. Qualifications include: Income needs to be 2.5 x rent to qualify. Deposit: One month Rent Application Fee: $35 per applicant

(RLNE5740307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 Bret Avenue have any available units?
10010 Bret Avenue has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10010 Bret Avenue have?
Some of 10010 Bret Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 Bret Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10010 Bret Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 Bret Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10010 Bret Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 10010 Bret Avenue offer parking?
No, 10010 Bret Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10010 Bret Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10010 Bret Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 Bret Avenue have a pool?
No, 10010 Bret Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10010 Bret Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10010 Bret Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 Bret Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10010 Bret Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10010 Bret Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10010 Bret Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
