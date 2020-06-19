Amenities

Beautiful Walkable Neighborhood - $4,100 / 3Br/2Ba - Lovely Single-story home in Cupertino! - 10010 Bret Avenue is located right off Stevens Creek Blvd. and Lawrence Expy. in the prestigious City of Cupertino, boarding the City of Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. This home has the most convenient access to everything you want and need! Apple Corporate offices Kaiser Hospital Jenny Strand Park & Westwood Park The Best School District This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1300 SF single-story home offers: Hardwood floors Modern appliance (gas Range) Granite counter tops, washer and dryer inside. Huge well maintained front and backyard (landscaping covered by owner). Oversized Drive, fits several vehicles and includes EV Car charger. Qualifications include: Income needs to be 2.5 x rent to qualify. Deposit: One month Rent Application Fee: $35 per applicant



