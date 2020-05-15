9044 CARSON

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Be the first to live here! You can't beat this location--sitting on a quiet, tree-lined street, minutes away from downtown Culver City, a short distance to the Metro Station, the upcoming Culver Steps, and endless cafes and shops. This newly remodeled front unit features 2 bedrooms, lots of windows and super bright. The unit is recently fully remodeled with new floors, new bathroom, new central heath and air, washer and dryer in the unit. The new kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. recess light throughout . Plus newly landscaped private front yard and one parking space.