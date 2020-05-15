All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 9044 CARSON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
9044 CARSON
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

9044 CARSON

9044 Carson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Lucerne-Higuera
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9044 Carson St, Culver City, CA 90232
Lucerne-Higuera

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Be the first to live here! You can't beat this location--sitting on a quiet, tree-lined street, minutes away from downtown Culver City, a short distance to the Metro Station, the upcoming Culver Steps, and endless cafes and shops. This newly remodeled front unit features 2 bedrooms, lots of windows and super bright. The unit is recently fully remodeled with new floors, new bathroom, new central heath and air, washer and dryer in the unit. The new kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. recess light throughout . Plus newly landscaped private front yard and one parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9044 CARSON have any available units?
9044 CARSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 9044 CARSON have?
Some of 9044 CARSON's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9044 CARSON currently offering any rent specials?
9044 CARSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9044 CARSON pet-friendly?
No, 9044 CARSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 9044 CARSON offer parking?
Yes, 9044 CARSON offers parking.
Does 9044 CARSON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9044 CARSON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9044 CARSON have a pool?
No, 9044 CARSON does not have a pool.
Does 9044 CARSON have accessible units?
No, 9044 CARSON does not have accessible units.
Does 9044 CARSON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9044 CARSON has units with dishwashers.
Does 9044 CARSON have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9044 CARSON has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAMarina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACovina, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills
Washington Culver

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts