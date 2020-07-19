All apartments in Culver City
Culver City, CA
6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103

6174 Buckingham Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6174 Buckingham Parkway, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Remodeled spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with two parking spaces! - Remodeled spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with a great layout! The galley kitchen comes with a deep stainless sink, granite countertops, electric stove, french door refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bedroom has double closets for plenty of storage and ensuite bathroom. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled, with new cabinets, granite countertops and subway tiles. Large light filled living room and dining area that leads out to a private balcony to enjoy the view of the park across the street. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Amenities include, common area laundry room, gated covered assigned tandem parking spaces and pool with spa.

Great location right across from Fox Hills Park which has a walking track, tennis courts, basket ball courts and picnic area. Within minutes of Venice, Marina Del Rey, Howard Hughes Center, Amazon office, and Fox Hills Mall.

Bring your pets(any size), up to 2. $25 a month for 1st pet. $10 for 2nd pet per month. Sorry no dangerous breeds(our insurance won't allow it).

(RLNE4535201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 have any available units?
6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 have?
Some of 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 currently offering any rent specials?
6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 is pet friendly.
Does 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 offer parking?
Yes, 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 offers parking.
Does 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 have a pool?
Yes, 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 has a pool.
Does 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 have accessible units?
No, 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
