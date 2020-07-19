6174 Buckingham Pkwy UNIT 103

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Remodeled spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with two parking spaces! - Remodeled spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with a great layout! The galley kitchen comes with a deep stainless sink, granite countertops, electric stove, french door refrigerator and dishwasher. Master bedroom has double closets for plenty of storage and ensuite bathroom. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled, with new cabinets, granite countertops and subway tiles. Large light filled living room and dining area that leads out to a private balcony to enjoy the view of the park across the street. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Amenities include, common area laundry room, gated covered assigned tandem parking spaces and pool with spa.



Great location right across from Fox Hills Park which has a walking track, tennis courts, basket ball courts and picnic area. Within minutes of Venice, Marina Del Rey, Howard Hughes Center, Amazon office, and Fox Hills Mall.



Bring your pets(any size), up to 2. $25 a month for 1st pet. $10 for 2nd pet per month. Sorry no dangerous breeds(our insurance won't allow it).



